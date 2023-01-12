Mitchel Santner To Lead New Zealand In T20I Series Against India; Ben Lister Gets Maiden Call-Up
India will play New Zealand in three T20Is on January 27, 29 and February 1.
New Delhi: Mitchell Santner will lead New Zealand in their T20I tour of India later this month while uncapped left-arm pacer Ben Lister has been added in the squad, New Zealand Cricket announced on Thursday.
With Kane Williamson and Tim Southee to return home after the Pakistan series, Santner has been entrusted with the leadership role in India. Lister’s selection comes on the back of his impressive performances for the A team in India last year.
However, the 27-year-old’s tour of India was cut short after he was down with pneumonia in Bangalore and had to return home to continue his recovery. The squad also inlcude all-rounder Henry Shipley, who made his international debut in the ongoing ODI series against Pakistan.
New Zealand Squad For India T20Is
Mitchell Santner (C), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Dane Cleaver, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Ben Lister, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Rippon, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner.
Published Date: January 12, 2023 11:47 PM IST
Updated Date: January 12, 2023 11:49 PM IST
