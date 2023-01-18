National

Mitchell Santner Clean Bowls Virat Kohli With a Beauty at Hyderabad | WATCH VIRAL VIDEO

Ind vs NZ: Kohli was looking to tuck that on the leg side, he missed the ball and it clipped the bails.

Virat Kohli CLEAN BOWLED, Ind vs NZ 1st ODI

Hyderabad: Coming into the opening ODI versus New Zealand at Hyderabad on Wednesday, Virat Kohli was expected to do massive things given his rich form recently. Unfortunately, it turned out to be an anti-climax as Kohli was clean bowled by Mitchell Santner for eight off 10 balls in the 16th over of the match. It was a dream delivery where Santner angled it in back of a length and while Kohli was looking to tuck that on the leg side, he missed the ball and it clipped the bails. Kohli was stunned and that look was there on his face.

Here is the wicket of Kohli:

Kohli had got three hundred in his last four outings and this was his stiffest test in recent times hence he would have wanted to get among the runs.

Earlier in the day, Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat first.

After winning the toss, Rohit said fast-bowling all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Shardul Thakur along with left-handed wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan come into the playing eleven. The trio come in place of an injured Shreyas Iyer as well as KL Rahul and Axar Patel not available due to personal reasons.

“Looks a good pitch, little dry. We want to make sure we want to bowl under lights and defend score. We did well against Sri Lanka, but this is a different challenge. Important for us to keep the momentum going. Everyone is pushing each other in the squad. The spirit in the team is really good,” he said at the toss.




Published Date: January 18, 2023 2:47 PM IST



Updated Date: January 18, 2023 2:50 PM IST





