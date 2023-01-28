Mithali Raj Named As Mentor And Advisor Of Gujarat Giants In Inaugural Womens Premier League
Adani Sportsline has named their franchise as Gujarat Giants in the Women’s Premier League that is going to start early March.
New Delhi: Adani Sportsline, one of the five teams of the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL) have appointed former India captain Mithali Raj as the mentor and advisor of Gujarat Giants, the franchise announced on Saturday.
One of the legends of the game and a trailblazer in Indian cricket, Mithali played a key role in bringing the women’s game to the fore both on national and international levels in the country.
A role model to every cricketer in the country and abroad, Mithali is the highest run-scorer in women’s ODIs and has scored 17 half-centuries in her T20Is. She was also the captain of the Indian teams that lost the final of 2005 and 2017 editions of ODI World Cups.
With Gujarat Giants, Mithali will be able to promote women’s cricket and help develop the sport develop at the grassroots level in the state. Mithali believes the participation of corporates will help the women’s game grow in the country.
“Women’s cricket is growing steadily, and this kind of impetus will undoubtedly encourage young women to consider taking up cricket professionally,” said Mithali in a media statement released by Adani Group.
“I believe that the high-impact participation of corporates will help hasten the process of eventually bringing more glory to India. This level of influence can help strengthen the sporting ecosystem and enhance opportunities for women athletes.”
Published Date: January 28, 2023 7:28 PM IST
Updated Date: January 28, 2023 7:45 PM IST
