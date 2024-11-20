MMTC-PAMP Honoured Among Elite 10 at Forbes India DGEMS 2024

MMTC-PAMP, Indias only LBMA-accredited gold & silver refiner has been recognized as one of the top 10 companies among an elite selection of 200 fast-growing enterprises at the Forbes India’s D Globalist Entrepreneur Mobility Summit (DGEMS) 2024 held at the Taj Palace, New Delhi. The company earned this distinguished recognition, following a rigorous evaluation process encompassing preliminary assessment and detailed nomination reviews.

Mr. Vikas Singh, Managing Director & CEO, MMTC-PAMP, shares valuable insights during a panel discussion at the “Forbes India DGEMS 2024”

MMTC-PAMP was selected in the list of top 10 companies as a result of its success, achievements and impactful contributions in transforming Indias precious metals ecosystem. The company was awarded this recognition due to its consistent commitment to innovation, scalability, and global excellence in the precious metals industry.

Speaking on the honour and recognition of this award, Mr. Vikas Singh, Managing Director & CEO, MMTC-PAMP, said, “Forbes DGEMS 2024 is an ideal platform for brands from diverse fields to engage, interact, and discuss innovative ideas. Being selected among the coveted Top 10 companies-list out of the Select 200 companies is a great honour and privilege. This achievement reflects MMTC-PAMP’s sustained growth as India’s most trusted and leading brand for the purest gold and silver. It highlights our dedication to serving our customers with excellence while also showcasing India’s growing prominence in the global precious metals market.”

MMTC-PAMP’s Managing Director & CEO, Mr. Vikas Singh was also part of a panel discussion, “Ready for Global Conquest”. As a distinguished panellist at the summit, Mr. Vikas Singh shared insights on successful business practices that can be replicated globally. The exclusive founders-only forum brought together 200 of the most innovative and scalable companies from across industries.

The Forbes India D Globalist Entrepreneur Mobility Summit is an annual event that creates a unique platform for companies with globally scalable offerings to connect and collaborate. The summit aims to facilitate a borderless ecosystem for entrepreneurs through interactive sessions with global thought leaders and networking opportunities.

The gathering also witnessed prominent names like Mr Vikram Handa, Founder & Managing Director, Epsilon Advanced Materials; Mr Dinakar Munagala, CEO, Blaize; Mr Vipul Joshi, CFO, Ideaforge and many more.

About MMTC-PAMP

A joint venture between Switzerland-based bullion refinery, PAMP SA, and MMTC Ltd., a Miniratna and Government of India Undertaking. MMTC-PAMP is the only LBMA-accredited gold & silver good delivery refiner in India and is accepted across global commodity exchanges and central banks. The company seamlessly marries Swiss excellence with Indian insights. MMTC-PAMP India Pvt. Ltd. is internationally recognized as an industry leader in bringing global standards of excellence to the Indian precious metals industry.

MMTC-PAMP has received several awards since its inception from local and global industry bodies for Refining, Brand and Sustainability. Notably, MMTC-PAMP is Indias First Precious Metals Company to have Science-based Emissions Reduction Targets Approved by SBTI. Recognized by the Asia and India Book of Records, MMTC-PAMP is acclaimed as the country’s only brand providing the purest gold and silver coins and bars with 99.99%+ purity levels and positive weight tolerance to consumers. Adding to its laurels, MMTC-PAMP was honoured as India’s Most Trusted Brand of the Nation at The Brand Story- Indian Brand and Leadership Conclave & Awards, 2024.