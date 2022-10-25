Tuesday, October 25, 2022
Mobile Phone Explodes & Bursts Into Flames During Repair in UP Shop, Customer & Repairer Narrowly Escape

Viral Video: A spine-chilling video of a mobile phone’s battery exploding into flames has emerged on social media. The incident happened at a repair shop in Pali area of Uttar Pradesh’s Lalitpur wherein a customer brought a phone for repairs due to a problem with charging. However, moments after the shopkeeper removed the battery, the mobile phone burst into flames. The shopkeeper and the customer narrowly survived the accident.Also Read – Viral Video: Snake Found Under Patient’s Bed at Telangana Hospital, 2nd Such Case in a Month | Watch

The entire incident got captured in the shop’s CCTV. In the video, a youth can be seen standing on one side of the glass counter of a shop and his phone is kept on the counter. When the repairer tries to take out the battery of the mobile with a tool, it all blows up to smoke. A Twitter user named Bhadohi Wallah shared the video of the incident that reads, “A mobile exploded like a bomb during repair in Lalitpur, Uttar Pradesh.” Also Read – Viral Video: Little Girl Tries Her Make-Up Skills on Daddy’s Face| Watch Here

उत्तर प्रदेश के ललितपुर में रिपेयरिंग के दौरान एक मोबाइल बम की तरह फट पड़ा pic.twitter.com/eBUCe9f4nL

— Bhadohi Wallah (@Mithileshdhar) October 23, 2022

Siyaram Singh Patel, the town in-charge of Pali police station said that the matter is under cognizance and the information is being collected.





