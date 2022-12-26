December 26, 2022
Mock Drills To Be Conducted At All Government Hospitals Tomorrow


PM Modi, last week chaired a high-level meeting to review the status and preparedness of public health response to COVID-19

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, along with experts and top officials, held an extensive discussion on the ground situation in the country as COVID cases spiked in China. (File Photo)

Amid the rising cases of Covid in China and other parts of the world, the Centre has decided to conduct a mock drill for an emergency response to deal with the cases will be conducted in hospitals across the country on Tuesday i.e. 27 December. “Tomorrow, a mock drill will be conducted throughout the country at all COVID hospitals. All States Health Ministers will also take part in this at their level, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted on Monday.

The mock will be held to ensure the operational readiness of the Covid-dedicated facilities, with a specific focus on oxygen plants, ventilators, logistics and human resources.

Earlier, the states had been asked to strengthen surveillance in accordance with the surveillance strategy already issued (health facility-based sentinel surveillance; pan-respiratory virus surveillance; community-based surveillance, sewage/wastewater surveillance).

To recall, PM Modi, last week chaired a high-level meeting to review the status and preparedness of public health response to COVID-19 and emphasised the need for strengthened surveillance with a focus on genome sequencing and increased testing.

This high-level review meeting came against the backdrop of a spike in COVID-19 cases in some countries, according to the Prime Minister’s Office.




Published Date: December 26, 2022 7:20 PM IST





