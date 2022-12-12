Moderate Rain To Lash Mumbai Till December 13; 10 Precautionary Measures To Take

Mumbai to experience moderate rainfall till December 13 (Tuesday), according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD)’s five-day prediction.

Moderate rainfall expected in Mumbai till December 13

New Delhi: Mumbai to experience moderate rainfall till December 13 (Tuesday), according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD)’s five-day prediction. As per the weather department, Thane and other surrounding areas may receive light rain and thundershowers today and on December 13.

The IMD’s regional met centre in Mumbai has predicted “thunderstorms and lightning over Coastal Maharashtra, Madhya Maharashtra, and Vidarbha from Sunday to Tuesday (December 11-13) and Marathwada on Sunday and Monday (December 11-12)”.

Mumbai rain alert – 10 Precautions to know

Avoid stopping near or under buildings, trees, overpasses, and utility wires. Be aware of streams, drainage channels, canyons, and other areas known to flood suddenly. Flash floods can occur in these areas with or without such typical warnings as rain clouds or heavy rain. Avoid visiting beaches during high tides and monsoon season and places that are prone to landslides. Secure your home. If you have time, bring in outdoor furniture. Move essential items to an upper floor. Turn off utilities at the main switches or valves if instructed to do so. Disconnect electrical appliances. Do not touch electrical equipment if you are wet or standing in water. During flood/water logging on roads, the tourist vehicles must not take their vehicles on the roads that are flooded. They must wait for the water level to decrease. Do not drive into flooded areas. If floodwaters rise around your car, abandon the car and move to higher ground if you can do so safely. You and the vehicle can be quickly swept away. Do not walk through moving water. Six inches of moving water can make you fall. If you have to walk in water, walk where the water is not moving. Use a stick to check the firmness of the ground in front of you. Switch off electrical and gas appliances, and turn off services off at the mains. Avoid contact with flood water it may be contaminated with sewage, oil, chemicals or other substances. If the ceiling is wet shut off electricity. Place a bucket underneath the spot and poke a small hole into the ceiling to relieve the pressure. Use buckets, clean towels and mops to remove as much of the water from the afflicted rooms as possible.



