Modi 3.0 Cabinet’s First Meeting Today, Newly Inducted Ministers To Meet PM At His Residence

President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office to Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister with 30 cabinet ministers, 36 MoS, 5 MoS (independent charge) from the BJP and its allies joining the party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government.

Ahead of the meeting, the newly inducted ministers would meet at Modi’s residence at 5 PM.

New Delhi: The first meeting of the third Narendra Modi cabinet is likely to be held on Monday evening at the Prime Minister's Lok Kalyan Marg residence, sources told news agency PTI. Ahead of the meeting, the newly inducted ministers would meet at Modi's residence at 5 PM.

On Sunday evening, BJP president JP Nadda hosted a dinner for the new ministers who were inducted in the new Modi government’s council of ministers.

President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office to Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister of India at the magnificent swearing-in ceremony on June 9 with 30 cabinet ministers, 36 MoS, 5 MoS (independent charge) from the BJP and its allies joining the party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government.

“The President of India has appointed Shri Narendra Damodardas Modi as the Prime Minister of India. Further, as advised by the Prime Minister, the President has appointed the following as members of the Council of Ministers,” read an official statement.

The leaders who took oath as Cabinet Ministers at the Rashtrapati Bhavan include Raj Nath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Jairam Gadkari, Jagat Prakash Nadda, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Nirmala Sitharaman, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Manohar Lal, HD Kumaraswamy, Piyush Goyal, Dharmendra Pradhan, Jitan Ram Manjhi, Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh, Sarbananda Sonowal, Virendra Kumar, Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, Pralhad Joshi, Jual Oram, Giriraj Singh, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, Bhupender Yadav, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Annpurna Devi, Kiren Rijiju, Hardeep Singh Puri, Mansukh Mandaviya, G Kishan Reddy, Chirag Paswan and C R Patil.

Additionally, the following were sworn in as Ministers of State (Independent Charge): Rao Inderjit Singh, Jitendra Singh, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Jadhav Prataprao Ganpatrao and Jayant Chaudhary.

The new Ministers of State include: Jitin Prasada, Shripad Yesso Naik, Pankaj Chaudhary, Krishan Pal Ramdas AthawaleRam Nath Thakur Nityanand Rai Anupriya Patel V. Somanna, Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, SP Singh Baghel, Sushri Sobha Karandlaje, Kirtivardhan Singh, BL Verma, Shantanu Thakur, Suresh Gopi, L Murugan, Ajay Tamta, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Kamlesh Paswan, Bhagirath Choudhary, Satish Chandra Dubey, Sanjay Seth, Ravneet Singh, Durgadas Uikey, Raksha Nikhil Khadse, Sukanta Majumdar, Savitri Thakur, Tokhan Sahu, Raj Bhushan Choudhary, Bhupathi Raju Srinivasa Varma, Harsh Malhotra, Nimuben Jayantibhai Bambhaniya, Murlidhar Mohol, George Kurian and Pabitra Margherita.

The colourful swearing-in event, which reflected the rich diversity and vibrancy of India, was attended by senior political leaders, diplomats, leading industrialists, Bollywood actors and several other prominent personalities.

Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’, Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth, Seychelles Vice President Ahmed Afif and Bangladesh PM Sheik Hasina attended the swearing-in ceremony of PM Narendra Modi.

