Modi Cabinet 3.0 To Hold First Meeting On Monday; Here’s What On Agenda

Narendra Modi was sworn-in as the Prime Minister of India for a third-straight time, equalling the feat achieved earlier by India’s first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru. Modi, along with 71 members of his third cabinet, took the oath of office at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Sunday evening.

Newly sworn-in Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Sarbananda Sonowal and others during the oath-taking ceremony, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Cabinet will likely hold its first meeting at the PM’s Lok Kalyan Marg residence on Monday evening. According to sources, the newly-inducted ministers will meet at the PM’s residence at 5 PM.

Reports citing sources said the third Cabinet of PM Narendra Modi are likely to discuss portfolios and the new government’s action plan for the first 100-days of its rule. Earlier, BJP chief JP Nadda, who was also sworn-in as a cabinet minister, hosted a dinner for those inducted in the new Modi government’s council of ministers, sources said.

Narendra Modi sworn-in for third consecutive term

More than 8,000 people packed into the Rashtrapati Bhavan forecourt watched as Narendra Modi was sworn in as prime minister for a third consecutive term, the final chapter of a 44-day election that saw the Modi-led BJP come to power with 240 seats, more than 60 seats less than 2019, and now dependent on its allies in the NDA.

More than 8,000 people packed into the Rashtrapati Bhavan forecourt watched as Narendra Modi was sworn in as prime minister for a third consecutive term, the final chapter of a 44-day election that saw the Modi-led BJP come to power with 240 seats, more than 60 seats less than 2019, and now dependent on its allies in the NDA.

Among those present were seven top leaders from India’s neighbourhood and the Indian Ocean region – Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, Nepal’s Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, Bhutan’s Tshering Tobgay and Seychelles Vice President Ahmed Afif.

Most opposition leader skipped the event but Congress president and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge attended the ceremony.

‘Blend of youth and experience’

Meanwhile, in a tweet, PM Modi later described his new Council of Ministers as a “great blend of youth and experience”, asserting that they will leave no stone unturned in improving the lives of people.

“I look forward to serving 140 crore Indians and working with the Council of Ministers to take India to new heights of progress,” Modi wrote on X after the oath ceremony.

Congratulating the ministers, he said, “This team of ministers is a great blend of youth and experience, and we will leave no stone unturned in improving the lives of people.”

The prime minister also thanked the foreign dignitaries who joined the swearing-in ceremony.

“India will always work closely with our valued partners in pursuit of human progress,” he added.

