‘Committed To Robust Economic Ties’: Modi Dials UK Counterpart Starmer; Both Agree To Work Towards Mutually Beneficial India-UK FTA

PM Modi also extended an invitation to newly-elected British PM Keir Starmer for an early visit to India as the two leaders agreed to remain in touch.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday spoke to his newly-elected British counterpart Keir Starmer and congratulated him on assuming charge as the Prime Minister of Britain. The two leaders asserted that India and Britain remain committed towards deepening robust economic ties and work towards an early conclusion of a mutually beneficial India-UK free trade agreement.

As per an official statement, PM Modi congratulated Starmer on assuming charge and a remarkable victory of his Labour Party in the election as both leaders recalled the historic relations between the India and the UK and reaffirmed their commitment to further deepen and advance the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the countries.

Appreciating the positive contributions of the Indian community in the social, economic and political development of the UK, Modi and Starmer agreed to continue to promote the close people-to-people ties.

Modi also extended an invitation to Starmer for an early visit to India as the two leaders agreed to remain in touch, the statement said.

In a post on X, Modi said, “Pleased to speak with @Keir_Starmer. Congratulated him on being elected as the Prime Minister of the UK. We remain committed to deepening Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and robust India-UK economic ties for the progress and prosperity of our peoples and global good.”

Keir Starmer is new UK PM as Labour Party storms to victory

Keir Starmer, London’s Labour Party chief, won a historic mandate in the recently-held UK elections, winning 403 seats, while outgoing PM Rishi Sunak’s Conservative Party won just 109 in the 650-member House of Commons.

Following the Labour Party’s landslide victory, Starmer, a former barrister who entered the British Parliament in 2015 and assumed Labour leadership in 2020, was chosen as the new Prime Minister of UK, replacing Rishi Sunak, who issued an apology for the Conservative Party’s stunning defeat, saying

he felt responsible for the loss.

“I take responsibility for the loss to the many good, hard-working, conservative candidates who lost tonight despite their tireless efforts, their local records of delivery and their dedication to their communities, I am sorry,” Sunak said.

“Today power will change hands in an orderly and peaceful manner, with goodwill on all sides,” he said.

Celebrating the landslide win, Starmer said that the victory comes with a great responsibility, and pledged “national renewal” after 14 years of Conservative rule.

In May this year, Sunak called for a snap vote, which came as a surprise for many in his party.

