‘Humility, Transparency, Sincerity’: Modi Gives Pep Talk To Would-Be Ministers Ahead Of Oath Ceremony; Here’s What The PM-Designate Said

Narendra Modi, who is set to take oath as the Prime Minister of India for a historic third time in a row, asked his ministers-designate to be humble as people love those who have humility and never compromise on probity and transparency.

NDA leaders Shivraj Singh Chouhan, H.D. Kumaraswamy, Manohar Lal Khattar, Dharmendra Pradhan, Nirmala Sitharaman, S. Jaishankar and others during an interaction with Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi over tea, in New Delhi, Sunday, June 9, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Narendra Modi Oath Ceremony: Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi gave a rousing pep talk to his would-be Council of Ministers ahead of the oath taking ceremony on Sunday evening, asking them to be humble, sincere, transparent in their work to earn the adoration of the common people.

Modi, who met the ministers-designate, said people have huge expectations and everyone will have to deliver.

“Whatever work will be assigned to you, do that sincerely and be humble as people love those who are humble,” the PM-designate told his would-be ministers and urged them to give respect and dignity to all MPs, irrespective of their parties, as all of them were elected by the people.

Modi also urged the group, which included senior ministers in the outgoing government as well as newcomers, to always be courteous and respect government employees and officers.

“Work as a team and with team spirit … You can’t compromise on probity and transparency. Be mindful of that,” he said at the meeting over tea, a custom he has followed before the Cabinet formation exercise since 2014.

Senior BJP leaders such as Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Nirmala Sitharaman and Mansukh Mandaviya were present at the meeting held at the prime minister’s residence.

Among the new faces likely to be inducted into the Council of Ministers, Manohar Lal Khattar, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Ravneet Singh Bittu were present.

Narendra Modi, along with his new council of ministers, will on Sunday evening take oath for a third consecutive term as prime minister.

