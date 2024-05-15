NationalPolitics

Modi Government Hands Over Citizenship Certificates To 14 People Under CAA

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs handed over citizenship certificates to 14 people under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on Wednesday. To recall, the law was passed by the parliament in 2019. The BJP-led Central government, however, notified the CAA rules in March this year.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla handed over the certificates to the 14 people after their applications were processed online through a designated portal, an official spokesperson said.

The CAA was enacted in December 2019 for granting Indian nationality to persecuted non-Muslim migrants from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. These include Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis and Christians.

After the enactment, the CAA got the president’s assent but the rules under which the Indian citizenship was granted were issued only on March 11 this year after over four years delay.

