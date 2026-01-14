Government refutes the claims

PIB Fact Check: The letter is fake

Here are some of the key details:

In a strong statement, the Modi government has refuted to the claims made by a few Pakistani social media accounts claiming that India has suspended trade with Afghanistan. The Centre has called the claims are completely false and baseless. The government has said that a forged letter related to this matter is being circulated by Pakistani propaganda accounts. Claims are being made by some Pakistani handles that India has suspended trade with Afghanistan due to the current situation in Iran.The government has said that the situation in Iran is very serious and taking advantage of this, false news began spread by Pakistani social media accounts claiming that India had halted trade with Afghanistan because of the situation in Iran. However, after verifying these fake claims, the PIB Fact Check exposed them by presenting the correct facts through its official social media post.In its post, PIB Fact Check wrote, “A fabricated letter is being circulated through Pakistani propaganda accounts, falsely claiming that India has temporarily suspended its trade activities with Afghanistan due to rising tensions in Iran. This letter is fake.”