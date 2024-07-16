NationalPolitics

Modi Government Reconstitutes Niti Aayog

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email July 16, 2024
0 100 1 minute read

  • Home
  • News
  • Modi Government Reconstitutes Niti Aayog, No Changes In Vice Chairman and Other Full-time Members Posts

“In continuation of Cabinet Secretariat notification… the Prime Minister has approved the revised composition of NITI Aayog,” a notification from the Rashtrapati Bhawan said.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677
Modi Government Reconstitutes Niti Aayog, No Changes In Vice Chairman and Other Full-time Members Posts
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and others during a meeting with economists at NITI Aayog

New Delhi: The Narendra Modi-led NDA government reconstituted Niti Aayog, following changes in the council of ministers. While the prime minister remains the chairperson of the Aayog, there are no changes in the post of Vice Chairman and other full-time members.

Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan is the new ex officio member, while Minister of Health and Family Welfare Jagat Prakash Nadda and Minister of Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy are new members after their inclusion in the Union Cabinet.

“In continuation of Cabinet Secretariat notification… the Prime Minister has approved the revised composition of NITI Aayog,” a notification from the Rashtrapati Bhawan said.

Under the revised composition of Niti Aayog, Suman K Bery will continue to hold the Vice Chairman post, while VK Saraswat, Ramesh Chand, VK Paul and Arvind Virmani will remain full-time members.





Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email July 16, 2024
0 100 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

You Can Soon Order Liquor Through Swiggy, Bigbasket, Zomato And Blinkit

July 16, 2024

CII CEOs Delegation Visits Kashmir Regional Council Convenes in Srinagar After a Gap of Nine Years

July 16, 2024

Data Erasure Software Earns Government STQC Certification, Enabling DPDP Act Compliance

July 16, 2024

Odisha Govt To Probe Why Duplicate Keys Could Not Open Locks

July 16, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow