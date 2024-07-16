Home

News

Modi Government Reconstitutes Niti Aayog, No Changes In Vice Chairman and Other Full-time Members Posts

“In continuation of Cabinet Secretariat notification… the Prime Minister has approved the revised composition of NITI Aayog,” a notification from the Rashtrapati Bhawan said.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and others during a meeting with economists at NITI Aayog

New Delhi: The Narendra Modi-led NDA government reconstituted Niti Aayog, following changes in the council of ministers. While the prime minister remains the chairperson of the Aayog, there are no changes in the post of Vice Chairman and other full-time members.

Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan is the new ex officio member, while Minister of Health and Family Welfare Jagat Prakash Nadda and Minister of Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy are new members after their inclusion in the Union Cabinet.

“In continuation of Cabinet Secretariat notification… the Prime Minister has approved the revised composition of NITI Aayog,” a notification from the Rashtrapati Bhawan said.

Under the revised composition of Niti Aayog, Suman K Bery will continue to hold the Vice Chairman post, while VK Saraswat, Ramesh Chand, VK Paul and Arvind Virmani will remain full-time members.











