The Railway Ministry has approved major rail infrastructure projects aimed at boosting network capacity, improving safety, reducing congestion, and modernising key railway corridors across India for future demand.
New Delhi: Continuing efforts to improve infrastructure on Indian Railways and introduce modern projects to make train journeys faster and easier on travelers, the Ministry of Railways has given its nod to proposals for line doubling, new bypass lines, and installing new electronic interlocking systems across several routes in the country.
This week, several line doubling and bypass projects were approved by the Ministry to increase traffic capacity on existing routes, in addition to multiple electronic interlocking projects.
Line Doubling & Bypass Projects To Address CongestionRailway Line Doubling is the practice of adding another parallel track line next to an existing line to accommodate more train traffic. These Indian Railway projects which were approved this week for Line doubling and new bypass lines will help expedite traffic movement on these lines and decongest them for smoother train operation.
- Indian Railway rolling out concrete improvements to railway lines in high-demand areas will Decongest routes & ensure faster movement of passengers & Freight traffic.
- These approvals include several prominent projects:
- Barbenda–Damrughutu Line Doubling in Jharkhand
- Damrughutu–Bokaro Steel City Third & Fourth Lines in Jharkhand
- Nilambur–Villupuram New Bypass Line in Kerala
- Katpadi–New Untahabd Road New Bypass line, Tamil Nadu
New Electronic Interlocking Projects To Improve Safety, EfficiencyIndian Railways has also given approval for the installation of Electronic Interlocking (EI) at multiple stations across India, including:
- 20 stations on high-density routes in Northern Railway zone
- EI improves signaling systems at stations which allows trains to move more safely through an area.EI, along with ATP initiated by Indian Railways will provide safe travel to millions of passengers.
- Support Faster Indian Railways Trains With These Modern Projects
- Minimize Train Delays
- Allow for Faster Freight Movement
- Improve Commercial Activity
- Help run trains faster and on time.
Source link
Leave a Reply