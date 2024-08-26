Home

Modi Government To Create 5 New Districts in Ladakh, Says Home Minister Amit Shah

The Ministry of Home Affairs has decided to create five new districts in the union territory of Ladakh, said home minister Amir Shah on Monday. Shah, in a post on X, said the creation of new districts will take the benefits meant for the people to their doorsteps by bolstering governance in every nook and cranny

“In pursuit of Narendra Modi’s vision to build a developed and prosperous Ladakh, the MHA has decided to create five new districts in the union territory. The new districts, namely Zanskar, Drass, Sham, Nubra and Changthang, will take the benefits meant for the people to their doorsteps by bolstering governance in every nook and cranny. The Modi government is committed to creating abundant opportunities for the people of Ladakh,” he wrote on X.

