Modi Govt Is Architect Of Destabilizing Democratic State Governments: Mallikarjun Kharge

Kharge says Modi government is an architect of destabilizing democratic state governments and dislodged many of them across the country including Goa, Madya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur etc.

Shimla: Making a vitriolic attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday said that the Central government has been abusing power to destabilize the democratically elected state governments by intimidating them in the name of central agencies like ED, CBI or income tax department. He was speaking to the media in Shimla on Saturday afternoon on his way back after addressing a public meeting at Rohru in upcountry Shimla district.

Kharge Pointed Out The Undermine Of Modi’s Government

Referring to the veiled threats the PM Modi gave in his public address in two rallies at Nahan and Mandi yesterday, Kharge said, “Modi government is an architect of destabilizing democratic state governments and dislodged many of them across the country including Goa, Madya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur etc. Now the Prime Minister was trying to intimidate the people’s government in Himachal Pradesh, threatening people to vote for the BJP saying that the state government would not last long.”

Assuring of forming the INDIA Alliance government in the Centre, Kharge said that the people of the country were fighting elections supporting Congress to protect the Constitution and secular spirit of the nation.

He also alleged that PM Modi is a master lie teller, avoiding the real issues involving bread and butter, food, education, and other development works.

Will Modi Government Fail ?

“India Alliance will form the government in the center on June 4 and PM Modi is scared of facing this reality because power is slipping from his hands. The BJP leaders are misleading and dividing the people in the name of religion and caste but speak nothing about filling 30 lakh vacant posts in the various departments of the central government,” said Kharge. Kharge reminded PM Modi of betraying the people of the country for not providing two crore jobs he had promised during the 2014 parliamentary poll and paying money worth Rs 15 lakhs.

He said that the INDIA Alliance is united to save the Constitution and democracy in the country. He also promised to deliver the five guarantees providing justice to youth, farmers, and women.







