‘Modi Ji Stopped Russia-Ukraine War But Can’t Stop Paper Leaks’: Rahul

‘Modi Ji Stopped Russia-Ukraine War But Can’t Stop Paper Leaks In India’: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the NEET issue.

Rahul Gandhi Narendra Modi: Congress MP from Rae Bareli Rahul Gandhi on Thursday, 20 June 2024 mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the NEET issue and UGC-NET exam cancellation.

“It was being said that Modi ji stopped the Russia-Ukraine war. But due to some reasons, Narendra Modi has not been able to stop or doesn’t want to stop paper leaks in India,” said Rahul Gandhi.

#WATCH | Delhi | On NEET issue & UGC-NET exam cancellation, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi says, “It was being said that Modi ji stopped Russia-Ukraine war. But due to some reasons, Narendra Modi has not been able to stop or doesn’t want to stop paper leaks in India.” pic.twitter.com/JvAN37Ne91 — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2024











