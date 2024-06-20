NationalPolitics

‘Modi Ji Stopped Russia-Ukraine War But Can’t Stop Paper Leaks’: Rahul

Rahul Gandhi mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the NEET issue.

(ANI)

Rahul Gandhi Narendra Modi: Congress MP from Rae Bareli Rahul Gandhi on Thursday, 20 June 2024 mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the NEET issue and UGC-NET exam cancellation.

“It was being said that Modi ji stopped the Russia-Ukraine war. But due to some reasons, Narendra Modi has not been able to stop or doesn’t want to stop paper leaks in India,” said Rahul Gandhi.

Watch The Video Here







Source link

