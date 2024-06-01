Home

Exit Polls: Narendra Modi-led NDA Makes Clean Sweep, 100% Strike Rate In PM’s Home State

This time too, the exit polls suggest that the BJP-led NDA is securing victory on all seats.

New Delhi, May 30 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses Varanasi’s voters ahead of the last phase of the Lok Sabha polls, via video message in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

Narendra Modi Clean Sweep: Today, i.e., on Saturday, 01 June 2024 was the seventh and last phase of the Lok Sabha Elections that kicked off on April 19.

As is the norm for some time now, with the culmination of the elections, it is time for the exit polls to be shared around, the data that different agencies have meticulously gathered.

Let us break down the data and try to comprehend what it bodes for the BJP, its ally the NDA, and the incumbent Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his home state Gujarat.

Narendra Modi In Home State Gujarat

Gujarat has 26 Lok Sabha seats and the BJP won all of them as it went on to win 303 seats in the 2019 polls. Prime Minister Narendra Modi played a huge role in the overall spectacular performance.

No Contest In Surat

Elections were held in a single phase for 25 seats since the BJP had already won the Surat Lok Sabha constituency unopposed after Congress candidate’s nomination was rejected.

BJP’s Mukesh Dalal was declared elected unopposed after the nomination of Congress’ Nilesh Kumbhani was rejected, and other candidates withdrew from the contest.

Single Phase Elections

The voting for all the 25 seats was held in Phase 3 on May 7 with BJP already one up with its victory at Surat Lok Sabha constituency.

Single-phase voting usually does not let the voter deviate from the first choice and this is what can be the best explanation for this total rout.

What Agencies Say

According to exit poll figures shared by Times Now ETG, NDA is set to sweep all 25 seats while the Congress-led INDIA bloc is drawing a big zero, just like the last time in 2019.

According to exit poll data by INDIA TV also, NDA is securing victory on all the seats while the INDIA alliance is unable to secure even one seat.

Repeat Performance Of 2019 and 2014

As said earlier, BJP won all 26 in 2019, and 2014 as well.

Some of the key BJP candidates in the state include Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

INDIA Alliance = Zero

Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) formed an alliance and as part of the seat-sharing arrangement, Congress is contesting on 24 seats while AAP is fighting from Bhavnagar and Bharuch constituencies.

According to the data by the Election Commission of India, Gujarat had a voter turnout of 59.51 per cent in the Lok Sabha elections.

The voting for the 543-member Lok Sabha was held across seven phases. Votes will be counted on June 4.

