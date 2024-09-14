Home

‘Nafrat ki dukaan pe mohabbat ka board lagaya hai’: Modi slams Rahul, opposition in poll-bound J-K

PM Modi attacked the Congress, National Conference, and the People's Democratic Party over their pre-poll promise of restoring Article 370, claiming that this will push Jammu and Kashmir back to the era when schools were torched and stone-pelting was a norm.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, in Doda on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday launched a scathing attack on his arch nemesis Rahul Gandhi and the other opposition parties in poll-bound Jammu and Kashmir, claiming that they are running ‘nafrat ki dukaan’ (shops of hate) under the guise of “mohabbat ki dukaan” (shops of love).

Addressing a public gathering in Doda district in Jammu region of the erstwhile state, Modi attacked the Congress, National Conference, and the People’s Democratic Party over their pre-poll promise of restoring Article 370, claiming that this will push the Union Territory back to the era when schools were torched and stone-pelting was a norm.

‘Nafrat ki dukaan pe…’

The prime minister also claimed that the opposition parties will “snatch the reservation” benefits granted to the Pahadi community if voted to power in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Congress, PDP and NC want to restore Article 370. That would mean that the three families will once again snatch the reservation of the Pahadis. If their manifestos are implemented, the schools will once again be burnt, children will have stones in their hands, and there will be strikes,” he claimed

“They talk about the Constitution. Ye nafrat ki dukaan pe mohabbat ki dukaan ka board laga kar ke ghumte hai (they are running shops of hate by disguising them as shops of love),” the prime minister said.

‘Opposition hiding misdeeds behind constitution’

In a veiled swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Modi said the opposition are keeping a copy of the Constitution in their pockets to hide their “misdeeds”, and asked why the Pahadi, SC, ST and OBC communities were not granted reservation benefits earlier.

“These days they (the opposition) keep a book of the Constitution in their pockets. Why are they doing this? They are doing so to hide their misdeeds. They had disrespected the soul of the Constitution. Why were there two Constitutions here? Why were Pahadi, SC, ST, and OBC, deprived of reservation?,” he asked.

“After so many generations, the BJP government has granted them reservations. Today, there are many individuals who, for the first time, have received the right to vote. The Constitution of India grants everyone the right to vote. However, those who carried the Constitution in their pockets had deprived some of you of this right for 75 years,” Modi asserted.

Every J-K resident ‘priority’ for BJP

Attacking the Congress over recent remarks by party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Modi said, “What is the thinking and intention of the Congress? This also becomes clear from the words of its president. He comes here and says, ‘If we got 20 seats more, all the BJP leaders, including Modi, would have been in jail’. Is this their agenda?”

PM Modi said that any resident of Jammu and Kashmir, regardless of his religion, region and cultural affiliation, is a “priority for the BJP government.”

“I guarantee to safeguard your rights. It’s only the BJP that can reinforce statehood to Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

Entire J-K will be connected via railways

The Prime Minister highlighted the work done by the BJP-led government in the Union Territory and said that the central government is connecting the remote parts of Jammu and Kashmir by rail.

“People of Ramban district, Doda Kishtwar and Kashmir Valley can reach Delhi directly by train, we will fulfil this dream of yours. Very soon, the work of the railway line going from Delhi to Srinagar via Ramban will be completed. The station is ready and the trial has also started.

Very soon, this part will also be connected to the whole country by train. It is our resolve to provide better education and better treatment to the poorest of the poor families,” Modi said.

“J-K is the state of the country where every family gets free treatment up to Rs 5 lakhs. J-K BJP has announced to provide free treatment up to Rs 7 lakh to every poor family…The eldest woman of the family has also announced to deposit Rs 18,000 every year in the bank account of the eldest woman of the family…Till now, the farmers of J-K were getting Rs 6,000 under PM Samman Nidhi. Now the BJP has announced to increase it to Rs. 10,000,” he added.

Modi also mentioned that the BJP’s J-K unit has announced the Pandit Premnath Dogra Rozgar Yojana, under which lakhs of new employment opportunities will be created.

“There was a time when the youth here were forced to go to other states of the country for better education. Today, be it medical college, AIIMS or IIT, the seats in Jammu and Kashmir have grown manifold. Now, our BJP J-K unit has announced the Pandit Premnath Dogra Rozgar Yojana. Under this, lakhs of new employment opportunities will be created here if a BJP government is formed in the state,” he asserted.

The elections in Jammu and Kashmir are scheduled for September 18, September 25, and October 1, with counting set for October 8. Doda, Kishtwar, and Ramban district will go to polls for 8 Assembly seats in Phase 1 on September 18.

