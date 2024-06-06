Home

Modi Takes Oath As Prime Minister On June 8, Invites Top Leaders Of Neighbouring Countries For Swearing-In Ceremony

Alongside Hasina and Wickremesinghe, leaders from Bhutan, Nepal, and Mauritius are expected to be present at the ceremony.

Bangladesh premier Sheikh Hasina and Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe are set to join other foreign dignitaries at the swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi for his third consecutive term as Prime Minister. Modi, whose BJP-led NDA secured 293 seats in the recent Lok Sabha elections, is scheduled to take oath on June 8 at 8 pm. Despite exit poll predictions, the opposition INDIA bloc managed to secure 234 seats. Alongside Hasina and Wickremesinghe, leaders from Bhutan, Nepal, and Mauritius are expected to be present at the ceremony.

In the past, India has invited leaders from BIMSTEC countries, which include Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Thailand, to Modi’s swearing-in ceremonies. Notably, the 2019 event was attended by around 8,000 guests, including various VVIPs. The 2014 swearing-in ceremony saw the presence of SAARC leaders, including then Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. Modi’s oath-taking ceremonies have become significant events, symbolizing regional cooperation and diplomatic ties.

The people cited above said Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’, Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay and Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Jugnauth are set to be invited to Modi’s swearing-in ceremony. The formal invitations are set to be sent on Thursday, said one of the people cited above.

Meanwhile, global leaders US President Joe Biden, Russian President Vladimir Putin, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, French President Emmanuel Macron, Nigerian President Bola Tinubu and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and dozens of other leaders congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on NDA’s electoral victory.







