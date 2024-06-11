Home

News

‘Modi Would’ve Lost By 3 Lakh Votes In Varanasi If…’: Rahul Gandhi’s BIG Claim

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Tuesday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would have lost from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat if his sister Priyanka Gandhi had contested the polls.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Rahul Gandhi claimed Modi would have lost in Varanasi if Priyanka Gandhi had contested (Photo: India.com)

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi Tuesday asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would have lost the Lok Sabha elections from the Varanasi seat in Uttar Pradesh if his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had contested the polls from the Parliamentary constituency.

“The BJP lost the Ayodhya seat… Not only in Ayodhya, Varanasi mein jaan bacha ke nikle hain pradhan mantri. If my sister had contested from Varanasi, the Prime Minister of India would have lost the Varanasi election by 2-3 lakh votes. I am not saying this with arrogance, but the people of the country have given a message to the Prime Minister that they are against their way of politics,” the Congress leader said while addressing a thanksgiving meeting in Rae Bareli– one of the two parliamentary seats won by a thumping margin by Gandhi in the recently concluded general elections.

Varanasi, a battleground seat in Uttar Pradesh, was won by Prime Minister Modi for a third consecutive term by defeating Congress candidate Ajay Rai by a margin of 1,52,513 votes.

INDIA bloc fought unitedly

The Congress leader who was elected from the Rae Bareli as well as Wayanad seat in the Lok Sabha polls, hailed the performance of INDIA bloc parties, asserting that the allies fought unitedly in Rae Bareli, Amethi and other parts of the country to reduce the strength of the BJP-led NDA in Parliament.

Gandhi said he and other party parliamentarians would not “fall victim to arrogance” over the poll outcome and work for the cause of the masses.

BJP taught a lesson in Ayodhya

The Congress leader accused Modi of ignoring the common people and giving prominence to top industrialists and other personalities during the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple, and said the masses taught them a lesson by ensuring the BJP’s defeat in Ayodhya.

In her brief speech, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi thanked the people of Amethi and Raebareli for ensuring the party’s victory in these constituencies.

“Yeh hui na baat…This was a historic victory. I am proud to say that you all sent a message across the nation that you want clean politics in the country…We worked day and night for this result. We are thankful to the people of Rae Bareli for making my elder brother win. We will continue to work for you with double the enthusiasm you have shown for us”, Priyanka said.

(With inputs from agencies)











