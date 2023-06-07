Moeen Ali answers SOS call from ECB, reverses test retirement to play in Ashes

Answering an SOS call from the team’s management, Moeen Ali has reversed his retirement from Test cricket and been added to England’s Ashes squad.

On Monday, Ali confirmed he had been asked to consider a potential call-up following an injury to Jack Leach, reported ESPNcricinfo. Leach has a lower-back stress fracture after it was revealed in the scans following England’s 10-wicket win over Ireland at Lord’s.

After discussions with Ben Stokes, Brendon McCullum, and Rob Key — England’s captain, coach, and managing director respectively — the ECB announced on 7 June morning that Ali has agreed to return to Test cricket once again. Ali will play for the first two Ashes Tests at Edgbaston and Lord’s.

“We reached out to Mo early this week about returning to Test cricket,” ESPNcricinfo quoted Key as saying, adding, “Having had a couple of days to reflect, Mo is excited to join the squad and play Test cricket again.”

“His vast experience, along with his all-around ability, will benefit our Ashes campaign. We wish Mo and the rest of the squad well for the Ashes campaign,” Key added.

Though there were other contenders — Rehan Ahmed and Will Jacks — to fill the vacancy created by Leach’s injury, Ali was added to the squad.

Since he announced his retirement in September 2021 after England’s series against India, Ali has not played a first-class match.

After his retirement, Ali won the T20 World Cup with England and two IPL titles with Chennai Super Kings.

Updated: 07 Jun 2023, 04:57 PM IST