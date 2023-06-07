Menu
Search
Subscribe
National

Moeen Ali answers SOS call from ECB, reverses test retirement to play in Ashes

By: admin

Date:


Answering an SOS call from the team’s management, Moeen Ali has reversed his retirement from Test cricket and been added to England’s Ashes squad.

On Monday, Ali confirmed he had been asked to consider a potential call-up following an injury to Jack Leach, reported ESPNcricinfo. Leach has a lower-back stress fracture after it was revealed in the scans following England’s 10-wicket win over Ireland at Lord’s.

After discussions with Ben Stokes, Brendon McCullum, and Rob Key — England’s captain, coach, and managing director respectively — the ECB announced on 7 June morning that Ali has agreed to return to Test cricket once again. Ali will play for the first two Ashes Tests at Edgbaston and Lord’s.

ALSO READ: England cricketer Moeen Ali considering returning to Test Cricket in the upcoming Ashes

“We reached out to Mo early this week about returning to Test cricket,” ESPNcricinfo quoted Key as saying, adding, “Having had a couple of days to reflect, Mo is excited to join the squad and play Test cricket again.”

“His vast experience, along with his all-around ability, will benefit our Ashes campaign. We wish Mo and the rest of the squad well for the Ashes campaign,” Key added.

Though there were other contenders — Rehan Ahmed and Will Jacks — to fill the vacancy created by Leach’s injury, Ali was added to the squad.

Since he announced his retirement in September 2021 after England’s series against India, Ali has not played a first-class match.

After his retirement, Ali won the T20 World Cup with England and two IPL titles with Chennai Super Kings.

Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint.
Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

More
Less

Updated: 07 Jun 2023, 04:57 PM IST



Source link

Previous article
Who is Devdutta Nage The Actor Who Plays Lord Hanuman in Adipurush
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
.

Share post:

Subscribe

.

Popular

More like this
Related

About us

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and current events in our comprehensive coverage of all things newsworthy. With our expertly crafted and search engine optimized video titles, you won't miss a beat on the most important stories of the day. Trust us to provide you with accurate and objective reporting on the most pressing issues affecting our world today. Join the conversation and be in-the-know with our top-ranking YouTube coverage of the latest news.

Footer

The latest

Subscribe

© 2023 . All Rights Reserved. Designed by Suhrid Ghosh.Creative Content Atribution

Verified by MonsterInsights