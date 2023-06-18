Moeen Ali fined 25% of match fee for breaching ICC Code of Conduct

The International Cricket Council (ICC) Sunday said Moeen Ali has been found guilty of breaching the Code of Conduct in the first Ashes Test against Australia and will be fined 25% of his match fee.

The England’s all-rounder has admitting to using an unauthorised drying agent on his bowling hand in the first test against Australia. One demerit point has been also added to Moeen’s disciplinary record for breaching Level 1 of the Code of Conduct, the ICC statement added.

The match referee said the cream was applied to the finger “only to dry his hands”. It was not applied as an artificial substance to the ball and “did not change the condition of the ball”, he added.

The incident took place during the 89th over of Australia’s first innings when Moeen appeared to apply the drying agent to his bowling hand while fielding at the boundary.

“One demerit point has been added to Moeen’s disciplinary record for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct. This was the England all-rounder’s first offence in the past 24 months,” the ICC added.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50% of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.

On-field umpires Ahsan Raza and Marais Erasmus, third umpire Chris Gaffaney and fourth umpire Mike Burns levelled the charge.

