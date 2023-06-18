Moeen Ali fined 25% of match fee for breaching ICC Code of Conduct

The International Cricket Council (ICC) Sunday said Moeen Ali has been found guilty of breaching the Code of Conduct in the first Ashes Test against Australia and will be fined 25% of his match fee.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)