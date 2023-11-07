MoEVing Electrifies India with a Landmark Deployment of 100 Units of Tata ACE EV

In an endeavour to provide seamless adoption of green mobility pan India, MoEVing has achieved a remarkable feat of deploying 100 units of revolutionary Tata Ace EV in a record time of 90 days. This landmark achievement not only showcases the burgeoning acceptance of electric vehicles (EVs) in Indias last-mile logistics but also underscores the crucial role of EVs in propelling the nation toward a sustainable and economically robust future. The strategic deployment of Ace EV – India’s most advanced, zero-emission, four-wheel small commercial vehicle (SCV), serving over 10 diverse customer segments, illustrates a pivotal shift in urban freight and logistics, essential for the nation’s aim to establish 100 smart cities.

Vikash Mishra, Founder and CEO of MoEVing, said, “This milestone is a testament to our dedication to innovating sustainable EV-based logistics solutions for India. Our rapid deployment of Tata Ace EVs, supported by our customers and partners, is a leap towards an emission-free logistics sector, in step with the national vision that forecasts up to 4% GDP savings in logistics costs and 10 GT of CO2 reduction by 2030. We extend our gratitude to Tata Motors for crafting a sustainable intra-city mobility solution and to our leasing partners StrideOne and Gensol EV lease for their invaluable support.”

In just 90 days, MoEVing has achieved a remarkable feat by deploying 100 Tata Ace EVs, affirming the vehicles efficacy and suitability for Indias multifaceted logistics needs. Serving diverse sectors across major cities, these EVs represent a strategic leap toward greener, more efficient urban freight solutions. MoEVing has deployed these vehicles with over 10 customers, operating across major urban centres, including Delhi NCR, Kolkata, Mumbai, Pune, and more, serving sectors as varied as FMCG and e-commerce to oil and gas. The strategic choice of choosing Tata Ace EV as a green and smart transport solution developed for a wide variety of intra-city applications makes it the perfect fit for India’s complex logistics demands.

Commenting on the collaboration, Mr. Vinay Pathak, Vice President & Business Head – SCVPU, Tata Motors, said, “At Tata Motors, we aim to deliver zero-emission cargo mobility across length and breadth of our nation. With our rich collaboration with MoEVing, we have embarked on a common goal of electrifying India’s last-mile delivery with Ace EV and deliver top-notch value proposition to all stakeholders. We congratulate MoEVing on achieving the historic feat of deploying 100 units of Tata Ace EV. We look forward to reaffirming our partnership to democratise zero-emission e-cargo mobility solutions across the country, for a safer, smarter and greener future.”

Since its inception in 2021, MoEVing’s vision of an all-electric delivery fleet has swiftly materialised, with over 2000 electric vehicles deployed and 30 charging hubs established. The MoU with Tata Motors to deploy 5000 Tata Ace EVs by 2025 demonstrates the scalable commitment of both entities. The feedback from extensive vehicle pilots has been instrumental in the commercial rollout earlier this year, reinforcing the synergy between technological advancement and operational excellence.

MoEVing, a pioneering force in EV logistics, is driving the transition to electric mobility in Indias urban freight sector. With a robust technological platform, extensive operations, and strategic partnerships, MoEVing is at the forefront of Indias green logistics revolution, contributing to a reduction in logistics costs and CO2 emissions.

Founded in January 2021, MoEVing aims to transform the logistics space via emission free transport. On the demand side, the company provides solutions to e-commerce, e-grocery, consumer goods, logistics, and courier companies to optimise their logistics costs and meet their goals of reducing carbon emissions. On the supply side, MoEVing works with OEMs, driver-cum-owners, and financial institutions to help address various constraints that are coming in the way of EV adoption. Vikash Mishra, founder and CEO of MoEVing has extensive experience in the consulting, energy and mobility industry both in India and abroad. As on date, MoEVing operates more than 2000+ electric vehicles and 30 charging hubs across 16 cities in India.