Mohabbatein Much? Aakash Institute Is Apparently Organising Valentine’s Day Party; Students Asked To ‘Find a Date’

Akash Institute reportedly issued a “important notice” wherein they told the students to find a date for themselves for Valentine’s Day celebration in the institute.

Viral: February is inching closer and so is Valentine’s Day. It is celebrated by people who wish to express their feelings to their loved ones or make their partners feel special. Though most people wait eagerly to celebrate this day of “love” many find it silly and unnesesary as they are far from being in love to express it.

And as many school or institution doesn’t promotes love-sharing instances between couples and refers to them as a ‘means of distraction’ at the age of learning and gaining knowledge, there is one Indian institute which is pretty excited about this day.

It further states that the planning committee of the institute is organising a Valentine’s Day party and mentioned that it will help the student gain confidence and they will succeed in life.

“Keeping in mind the personality development of our meritorious aspirants, it is required of all students to find a date for yourself before the 14th of February.” It further explained how the ‘activity’ would help the students to gain confidence and succeed in life. With regards from the Branch Head, the notice asked students to find a date for themselves and help each other in doing so, regardless of caste, creed, colour, religion, and sexuality.

While the notice claims to come from the Branch Head, it can very well be a prank by one of the students because there is no date, name of the Branch Head or signature mentioned.

According to a report in News18, when approached Aakash Institute’s branch located in New Delhi, they said that they were not aware of any such notice.

Twitter reactions

This managed to tickle the funny bones of several people online who only wished for the same to have happened when they were students. Some even compared the ‘find a date’ notice to Mohabbatein’s hit song ‘Aankhein Khuli’ where Shah Rukh Khan’s character Raj Aryan organises a party for all the male and female students.

Mujhe aakash mai dalo koi😭 — love_aj (@Anjali_Sagar_24) January 8, 2023

Daymmmnn is it real

Why these things didn’t happen in our time — Sanidhya (@Sanidhya_x0) January 9, 2023

