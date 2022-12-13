India will play the 2 match test series against Bangladesh from 14 December at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.

Mohammad Kaif Backs Cheteshwar Pujara Ahead of Bangladesh Test, Says ‘Age Has Nothing To Do With Cricket’

New Delhi: Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif backs Cheteshwar Pujara ahead of the first test against Bangladesh as the batter was dropped from the team for the home test series against Sri Lanka due to his bad form. However, Pujara played the rescheduled 5th test against England earlier this year. Former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif hailed Pujara saying that the veteran has set an example for young players as he did not give up hope after being dropped.

Kaif said that age has nothing to do with cricket

“Age has nothing to do with cricket. It is a skill-based game. It’s not football, where you have to run up and down continuously during the match. In fact, age is a plus point. You learn with experience and improve. Pujara, Kohli, and Rohit and prime examples. Test cricket is a skill-based format, you have to play for days and you need experience for that. You need players who can bat on turning, as well as seaming tracks, and you only get better with time. Pujara is a prime example,” Kaif told NDTV during an interaction organised by the Sony Sports Network.

“The way he scored runs after getting dropped, he has set an example for young players on how to make a comeback. He went to play County cricket, he scored centuries in four-day matches and 50-over games, which prompted the selectors to recall him. He made the selectors surrender in front of him,” he added.

India will play the 2 match test series against Bangladesh from 14 December at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium. Rohit Sharma is out of the first test match citing thumb injury.



