Mohammad Nabi Steps Down as Captain of Afghanistan, Expresses Displeasure at Team Management

Chasing a total of 169 for victory, Afghanistan lost to Australia by four runs in their last Super 12 fixture of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. The narrow defeat meant that Afghanistan finished the World Cup with three defeats and two no-results, making them the only team to leave the tournament without a win.

The 37-year-old Nabi took over as captain before the 2021 T20 World Cup in the UAE after Rashid Khan’s own resignation. Nabi had previously also been named captain in 2010, replacing Nawroz Mangal. (Image: Twitter)

Adelaide, Nov 4: Afghanistan All-rounder Mohammad Nabi on Friday just after their close loss against Australia in the T20 World Cup, stepped down from his role as skipper of the team and have expressed his displeasure over the team’s preparation for the World Cup along with the decisions of the team management. He has further added that he will continue to play for Afghanistan.

“Our T20 World Cup journey came to an end, with a result that not us nor our supporters were expecting. We are as frustrated as you are with the outcome of matches,” Nabi said in a statement posted on his Twitter account.

“From the last one year, our team’s preparation was not to a level that a captain would want it or needed for a big tournament. Moreover, in some of the last tours the team management, selection committee and I were not on the same page which had implications on the team balance.

“Therefore, with due respect, effectively immediately I announce to STEP DOWN as a CAPTAIN & will continue to play for my country when the management & team need me.

“I thank every single one of you from the bottom of my heart who came to the grounds despite matches being affected by the rain and those who support us worldwide, your love truly means a lot to us. Long live Afghanistan,” he added.

(With Agency Inputs)



