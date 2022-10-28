Friday, October 28, 2022
Mohammed Amirs Stern Words For PCB Chief Ramiz Raja On Twitter After PAKs Defeat Goes Viral, See Tweet | T20 World Cup 2022
National

Mohammed Amirs Stern Words For PCB Chief Ramiz Raja On Twitter After PAKs Defeat Goes Viral, See Tweet | T20 World Cup 2022

New Delhi: Former Pakistan cricketer Mohammed Amir is the latest to react on Pakistan’s shocking defeat against Zimbabwe on Thursday in match 24 of the ongoing T20 World Cup. A spirited Zimbabwe team held its nerves to beat Pakistan by one run in a thrilling ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match that went down to the very last delivery.Also Read – LIVE Afghanistan vs Ireland, T20 World Cup, Super 12: AFG Face Tough Challenge Against IRE

The 30-year-old pacer who retired from all forms of cricket in 2019, minced no words and used the choicest of words in his tweet. Check out the tweet here: Also Read – Afghanistan vs Ireland LIVE Streaming, Match 25, T20 World Cup 2022: When and Where to Watch in India

Also Read – Shoaib Akhtar Lashes Out at Babar Azam and Co For Poor Show Against Zimbabwe

This was Pakistan’s second defeat in two games and their road to the semifinal has become difficult now. They had earlier lost to arch-rivals India in their campaign opener on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Shoaib Akhtar blamed the entire setup from Babar Azam the captain to Rameez Raja, the PCB chairman.

“I have been saying this repeatedly, these openers, the middle order aren’t good enough for us to get success at this level. What can I say?”

Pakistan has a bad captain. Pakistan is out of the world cup in the second game. Against Zimbabwe. Babar, come one down but he is not listening. Major flaw in Shaheen Afridi’s fitness. Major flaw in captaincy, management,” said Akhtar on his YouTube Channel.

Inputs from IANS





