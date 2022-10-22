Saturday, October 22, 2022
Mohammed Rizwan Banter With Indian Fans Goes Viral Ahead of T20 World Cup Match, Watch Video

New Delhi: Pakistan opener Mohammed Rizwan is among the most improved cricketers in the modern era. There is no doubt about the fact that along with captain Babar Azam, Rizwan forms core of the Pakistan batting line-up. His impactful innings against India in last couple of matches have made him a player to watch out for before the big clash.Also Read – Rohit Sharma’s Press Conference Key Points: Mohammed Shami To Feature In Playing 11 Against PAK

The 30-year-old is someone who is known to interact with cricket fans whenever possible. Ahead of the India vs Pakistan match, Rizwan was seen practicing in the nets and having a friendly banter with some fans from India. Check out the video here: Also Read – LIVE AUS vs NZ Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Trans-Tasman Rivalry To Kick Off Super 12 Round

Indian fans can be seen asking the opener to hit the ball for a sixer for them in the nets. They insisted that they have come from India to watch him bat. Rizwan responded in a cheeky manner and said,”India mein aayenge, toh waha dikha denge” which means – “I will come to India and show it to you there”. Hearing this response, fans couldn’t help but laugh.

A clash between the two giant Asian cricket-playing countries at a World Cup venue arouses passion, not only on the field but also off it.

Cricket fever engulfs the huge following of both the nations and winning is all that matters finally.

The rivalry between players is only on the field as cricketers respect each other immensely. However, the match has that oomph factor in which mental strength plays an important factor for all the players involved.





Source link

