Saturday, October 22, 2022
Mohammed Shami To Feature In Playing 11 Against PAK

LIVE IND vs PAK, Some Key Excerpts from Rohit Sharma’s Press Conference:

(On India’s preparations) – We’re standing in good position right now. We are very well prepared.Also Read – IND vs PAK: Mohammed Rizwan Banter With Indian Fans Goes Viral Ahead of T20 World Cup Match, Watch Video

– On Mohammed Shami – his experience, playing for India and his quality made him am automatic replacement for Bumrah
– Bringing him (Shami) in last over against Australia was always the plan.
– Wanted to check him (Shami) in death overs because we know that he is good with the new ball.
– Melbourne weather – you don’t really whats going to happen tommorrow, we can only think about the things that are in our control.
– On touring Pakistan- let’s focus on this world cup – BCCI will take decisions on touring Pakistan or not.
– On not winning ICC trophies – not pressure but yes we do acknowledge thay we have not had the performances that we would’ve wished. This tournament gives us a chance to change that.
– Amongst the issues that we identified after last year’s WC loss – it was important to give security to players to perform and stay in team without worrying abt results and their individual performances… how to play fearlessly, spoke to a lot of boys abt this aspect.
– In India- Pakistan match – Pressure is constant but I will take it as a challenge. This Pakistani team is very challenging. I believe on ‘on that particular day’ if we are good we beat, they’re good they will beat us. Also Read – AUS vs NZ Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing 11s For Today’s Australia vs New Zealand T20 WC at Sydney Cricket Ground at 12:30 PM IST October 22 Sat

Check out Press Conference updates here:

Also Read – Australia vs New Zealand LIVE Streaming, Match 13 T20 World Cup 2022: When and Where to Watch in India





Source link

