Mohammed Siraj’s Old Video Crediting Virat Kohli Goes Viral After India Pacer Becomes No.1 In ODIs | Watch Video
Mohammed Siraj finished as India’s highest wicket-taker in ODIs in 2022 and continued his form in 2023as well, taking 14 wickets in six matches so far in the year.
New Delhi: An old video of Mohammed Siraj thanking Virat Kohli resurfaced after the latter became the No.1 bowler in ODIs on Wednesday. The 28-year-old pacer has been in red-hot form for India in the past one year, finishing as leading wicket-taker for the country in ODIs.
He continued that form in 2023 as well with nine wickets in three ODIs against Sri Lanka and five scalps against New Zealand, both at home. Siraj credited Kohli for backing him at Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and also thanked the team management for the support back then.
“Mera kharab performance k baad jab bhaiya ne mujhe bol k, RCB management ne jo mujhe back kiya, jo mujhe retain kiya, to be honest, jo bhi abhi is waqt main hoon, pura credit goes to Virat bhai (After my bad performance the way Virat and RCB management backed me and retained me, to be honest, whatever I am at present, all the credit goes to Virat),” Siraj said.
The only one who believed in Siraj and his skills was Virat 👑🐐@imVkohli @mdsirajofficial#MohammedSiraj
#ICCRankings pic.twitter.com/ZEwbM7X6UX
— Leela Parshad 👑 (@runner_lp10) January 25, 2023
Siraj has played 21 ODIs so far after making his debut in 2019 and became the third Indian pacer after Jasprit Bumrah and Kapil Dev to reach No. 1 in ODI bowler rankings.
Published Date: January 26, 2023 9:23 AM IST
Updated Date: January 26, 2023 9:51 AM IST
