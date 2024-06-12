Mohan Majhi Set To Be Sworn-in As Odisha CM, PM Modi and Dignitaries Gather in Bhubaneswar | LIVE UPDATES

New Delhi: History is set to be scripted today in Odisha as Mohan Majhi takes the oath of office, becoming the state’s first chief minister from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Security measures have been put in place for this historisc occasion. Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Bhubaneswar earlier today and proceeded directly from the airport to Raj Bhavan. He will later honor the grand oath-taking ceremony at Janata Maidan with his presence, scheduled to commence at 5 p.m.

All You Need To Know About MOHAN MAJHI