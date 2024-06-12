Mohan Majhi Set To Be Sworn-in As Odisha CM, PM Modi and Dignitaries Gather in Bhubaneswar | LIVE UPDATES

New Delhi: History is set to be scripted today in Odisha as Mohan Majhi takes the oath of office, becoming the state’s first chief minister from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Security measures have been put in place for this historisc occasion. Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Bhubaneswar earlier today and proceeded directly from the airport to Raj Bhavan. He will later honor the grand oath-taking ceremony at Janata Maidan with his presence, scheduled to commence at 5 p.m.
All You Need To Know About MOHAN MAJHI
- Mohan Charan Majhi, BJP’s tribal leader who was named the 15th chief minister of Odisha, kicked off his political career as a village sarpanch nearly three decades ago.
- Hailing from Raikala village in the tribal-dominated and mineral-rich Keonjhar district, Majhi (52), the son of a watchman, has been elected to the Odisha assembly on four occasions – 2000, 2004, 2019 and 2024.
- Majhi, a graduate, was the village head from 1997-2000. He was also the secretary of the BJP’s Adivasi Morcha before being elected as an MLA from Keonjhar in 2000.
- In the 2024 assembly elections, he retained the Keonjhar seat by defeating BJD’s Mina Majhi.
- He was the opposition chief whip in the previous Odisha assembly, countering the BJD government on several key issues.
- Scripting a historic win, the saffron party had stormed to power in the state, bagging 78 out of the 147 assembly seats.
- The chief minister’s swearing-in ceremony will be held at the Janata Maidan here on Wednesday.
