Mohan Majhi Sworn-In As Odisha’s First BJP Chief Minister; Check Full List Of Cabinet Ministers Here

Mohan Majhi,a tribal leader and four-time MLA, took oath as the first BJP chief minister of Odisha on Wednesday. Check out the full list of ministers in CM Majhi’s cabinet.

Odisha: Mohan Majhi Sworn-In As Chief Minister; Check Full List Of Ministers Here
Mohan Majhi was sworn-in as the first BJP CM of Odisha.

Four-time MLA and senior BJP leader Mohan Charan Majhi was Wednesday sworn-in as the new Chief Minister of Odisha. Majhi, a tribal leader, took oath as Odisha’s first BJP chief minister at the oath-taking ceremony in Bhubaneswar which was also attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several Union ministers and chief ministers.

This is the first time that a BJP government has been formed in the eastern state.

Senior BJP leader and Patnagarh MLA KV Singh Deo and debutant from Nimapara assembly segment Pravati Parida took oath as deputy chief ministers.

Governor Rabghubar Das administered the oath of secrecy and office to them at Janata Maidan.

Apart from Modi, BJP chief JP Nadda, Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Bhupender Yadav, Dharmendra Pradhan, Jual Oram, Ashwini Vaishnaw and others attended the ceremony.

Several chief ministers of BJP-ruled states including Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh and Uttarakhand were also present. Odisha’s outgoing chief minister Naveen Patnaik also attended the ceremony.

Check out the full list of 17 Cabinet Ministers in the newly-formed BJP government in Odisha:

Chief Minister:

Deputy Chief Ministers:

  • Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo
  • Pravati Parida

Cabinet Ministers

  1. Suresh Pujari
  2. Rabi Narayan Naik
  3. Nityananda Gond
  4. Krushan Chandra Patra
  5. Prithviraj Harichandran
  6. Mukesh Mahaling
  7. Bibhuti Bhushan Jena
  8. Krushna Chandra Mahapatra

Ministers of State (Independent Charge):

  1. Ganesh Ram Singkhuntia
  2. Suryabanshi Suraj
  3. Pradeep Bala Samanta
  4. Gokulananda Mallik
  5. Sampad Chandra Swain

BJP for the first time got a clear mandate in Odisha, ending the 24-year-old stint of the BJD.

The saffron party stormed to power in Odisha by securing 78 seats in the 147-member Assembly while Patnaik-led BJD got 51 seats, Congress (14), CPI(M) won in one seat while Independents got three.





