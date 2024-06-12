Home

‘Will Take Odisha Forward In Next 5 Years’: Mohan Majhi to Take Oath as New Odisha CM Today

Odisha Chief Minister-designate Mohan Charan Majhi asserted that for the ‘Viksit Bharat’, the development of the tribal population is very important.

Mohan Charan Majhi is the four-time MLA and party’s tribal face after senior state leaders Dharmendra Pradhan and Jual Oram were pulled into the Union government.

Bhubaneswar: Hours after being named as the new chief minister of Odisha, Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday asserted that he will work in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to develop the state in the next five years.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Majhi said, “There has been a struggle of 25 years and now we have come to power. I would like to express my gratitude to Lord Jagannath and also thank the people of Odisha. I will play my role and fulfil my responsibility.”

Swearing-In Ceremony At 5 PM

The swearing-in ceremony of Odisha’s new Chief Minister will take place on June 12, Odisha BJP President Manmohan Samal said and added that PM Modi will reach on 12th June by 2:30 pm for the oath-taking ceremony and the ceremony will take place at 5:00 PM.

Stating that he has taken the responsibility to work for the Odia people, Majhi said “I will work according to PM Modi’s vision to develop the Odisha. I will work to take the state forward and develop the state in the next five years and will ensure justice to the people.”

Praising the BJP, Majhi said that the party gives a chance to a person who works for the people.

Giving the example of PM Narendra Modi, he said, “Narendra Modi was a tea seller but he became the Prime Minister of the country. I have also come from a poor family. The BJP definitely gives an appropriate position at the appropriate time to a person who works for the welfare of the people.”

Challenges Ahead For Mohan Majhi

On being asked about the priority tasks that his government will cater to in the state, Majhi said, “Priority will be given to Subhadra Yojana, opening four gates of Jagannath Puri Mandir, and raising the MSP for farmers. Our government will look at all the important issues and will work towards them.”

Majhi also asserted that the party will work as per the party’s manifesto ‘Sankalp Patra’ and will fulfil the promises made to the people. “… Today the double-engine government has come into the state and now we will work according to the ‘Sankalp Patra’, we proposed for Odisha. The government will function properly, we are 100 per cent sure…Our party will work to give justice to the people of Odisha…and we will fulfil the promises made to the people of the state…”

Tribal Development Crucial For Viksit Bharat

Majhi also asserted that for the ‘Viksit Bharat’, the development of the tribal population is very important. “We will definitely work for the betterment of the tribal population. We will work to safeguard the rights of the tribal people and will ensure their rights on land, water, and forest. We will also try to fulfil their basic needs. For making ‘Viksit Bharat’, their development is also very important. We will make all the necessary facilities available to them like drinking water, schools and medical centres,” Majhi said.

Who Is Mohan Charan Majhi?

Mohan Charan Majhi is the four-time MLA and party’s tribal face after senior state leaders Dharmendra Pradhan and Jual Oram were pulled into the Union government. The party has also picked two Deputy Chief Ministers from the state, KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida.











