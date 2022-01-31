Moj launches ‘Kitchen Ministers of India’ – a traditional cooking competition across 21 Indian states 

Moj, India’s number one short video app, is all set to launch its first-ever cooking competition, Kitchen Ministers of India, across 21 states in India. This unique digital hunt gives Moj users a chance to present traditional delicacies from their states and bag the title of ‘Kitchen Minister’ of that state. The month-long campaign, starting January 25, will give foodies an opportunity to showcase their talent not only on Moj but also to a panel of celebrated chefs – Sanjeev Kapoor and Ajay Chopra.

Each participant will be required to prepare one traditional dish that truly represents the heart of the culinary culture of their state. Through the one-month competition, Chef Ajay Chopra will also mentor the participants by sharing tips on how to master the traditional recipes and present them through videos.

The ‘Kitchen Minister’ from each state will be declared in the month of March and will receive Amazon/Flipkart vouchers worth INR 25,000 each. Apart from that, weekly titles, such as Swag Kitchen Minister, Fashionable Kitchen Minister, Chopping Kitchen Minister, Humorous Kitchen Minister, Presentable Kitchen Minister, and Cuteness Kitchen Minister, will be presented to select participants.

Commenting on the competition, Chef Sanjeev Kapoor said, “The food culture of different regions within India can be defined by its traditions, history, and beliefs. I am excited to be part of Moj’s Kitchen Ministers of India and witness the new-age renditions of traditional recipes across the nation. The participants will be judged on their skills and ability to creatively present their local delicacy.”

To promote the contest further, Moj has enlisted popular creators to inspire foodies in each state to participate.

Leading the campaign from West Bengal, Agnijita Banerjee added, “Being a creator myself, I understand the importance of competitions like Moj’s Kitchen Ministers of India which helps creators grow and tap their unexplored potential. Learning from the expert chefs Sanjeev Kapoor and Ajay Chopra will be an overwhelming experience for all the participating creators. I’m super thrilled to be representing my state for an initiative that will help reignite the passion for culinary arts and traditional delicacies of West Bengal.”

Commenting on the collaboration, Chef Ajay Chopra said, “Moj’s Kitchen Ministers of India is a one-of-a-kind digital cooking competition that is based on the video of the recipe, technique, and creative presentation instead of the judges sampling the dishes. I am thrilled to reconnect with our roots and discover different cooking styles through mentoring India’s budding home-chefs.”

