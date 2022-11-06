Sunday, November 6, 2022
National

Mokama Bypoll Results 2022 LIVE: Counting of Votes to Begin Shortly for Fierce Battle Between BJP and RJD

Mokama Bypoll Results LIVE: Counting of votes for the crucial bypoll in Bihar’s Mokama assembly constituency is set to begin from 8 am amid tight security arrangements on Sunday (November 6). A voter turnout of 42.44 per cent was recorded during the by-elections that was held on Thursday (November 3). The bypolls to Mokama and Gopalganj are the first election in the state after the formation of the ‘Mahagthabandhan’ government around three months back. The Mokama seat fell vacant following the disqualification of RJD MLA Anant Singh after his conviction in an Arms Act case. A total of six candidates were in the fray from Mokama and the BJP is contesting from the Mokama constituency for the first time as the saffron party had, on previous occasions, left the seat to its allies. BJP nominee Sonam Devi is up against RJD’s Neelam Devi.

