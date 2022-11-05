Mom-to-be Debina Bonnerjee Gets Mercilessly Trolled For Her Maternity Photoshoot in Tube-Top, Netizens Say

Mom-to-be Debina Bonnerjee was mercilessly trolled by netizens for her maternity photoshoot in tube-top recently.

Debina Bonnerjee Gets Trolled For Maternity Photoshoot: Debina Bonnerjee is super-excited as she is all set to embrace motherhood for the second time. The actor announced her second pregnancy after welcoming her first baby with husband Gurmeet Choudhary in April 2022. Both Gurmeet and Debina keep on posting ‘aww-dorable’ social media posts ever since the latter had officially confirmed that she is expecting. As fans and celebs have often praised the duo for setting an example as progressive-parents-to-be. A certain section of netizens recently trolled Debina for her maternity photoshoot in black tube-top and stockings. The actor was schooled by the moral police against revealing her pregnant belly as it was against ‘culture.’

CHECK OUT DEBINA BOONERJEE’S INSTAGRAM POST:

DEBINA BONNERJEE GETS TROLLED FOR MATERNITY PHOTOSHOOT

Debina can be seen donning a black tube top and stocking with an unbuttoned white shirt over it. The irked netizens slammed the actor for flaunting her baby bump and called it ‘disgusting.’ A user wrote, “This trend is disgusting. Motherhood is beautiful and should pray for child’s safety. Photoshoot will heels on (sic).” Another person commented, “Debi this is not nice bakvass hai western main karthe hai isliye hum bhi kare yeh zauri nahi hai (sic).”

Debina got married to Gurmeet in 2011 and the dup were paired opposite each other as Lord Ram and Goddess Sita in the television adaptation of saint Valmiki’s Ramayana.

