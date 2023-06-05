Moment to say goodbye to football: Zlatan Ibrahimovic retires at 41

Zlatan Ibrahimovic on Sunday surprisingly retired from football after AC Milan’s 3-1 victory over Verona, announcing his decision during an on-pitch ceremony. The veteran striker’s long and successful career has come to an end.
