Moment to say goodbye to football: Zlatan Ibrahimovic retires at 41

Zlatan Ibrahimovic on Sunday surprisingly retired from football after AC Milan’s 3-1 victory over Verona, announcing his decision during an on-pitch ceremony. The veteran striker’s long and successful career has come to an end.

“It’s the moment to say goodbye to football, not just to you,” said Ibrahimovic on the San Siro pitch.

“There are too many emotions for me right now. Forza Milan and goodbye.”

After returning to Milan for a second spell in late 2019, Ibrahimovic played a pivotal role in the team’s resurgence to the top of Italian football. He helped lift the club from a period of decline and ultimately led them to victory in the Serie A, securing the Scudetto title last season.

Ibrahimovic had previously achieved success with Milan, winning the Serie A title in 2011 during his initial two-year stint with the club.

“The first time I came here you gave me happiness, the second time you gave me love,” said Ibrahimovic.

“You welcomed me with open arms, you made me feel at home, I will be a Milanista for the rest of my life.”

Over the course of his career Ibrahimovic won league titles in the Netherlands, Italy, Spain and France, although his only major European trophy was the 2017 Europa League with Manchester United.

He has hardly featured for Stefano Pioli’s side this term after being plagued with injuries, returning in February following surgery on his left knee in May.

In July he signed a deal which netted him around one million euros ($1.02 million) in fixed salary, with large bonuses linked to appearances and achievements.

But the 41-year-old only started one match and netted once for Milan this season, a 3-1 win at Udinese in March in which he became the oldest goal scorer in Serie A history.

He then picked up a calf injury in a pre-match warm up in April and ended his career sidelined before scotching rumours that he was set to move to Monza and targeting Euro 2024 with Sweden.

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated: 05 Jun 2023, 06:23 AM IST