Momentum Experiences Celebrates 20 Years of Success with an Exclusive, Soulful Musical Soiree in Mumbai

With power names of the top business families who have been a part of the journey of 20 years of Momentum Experiences. The guest-list included their clients like Pradeep Rathod of Cello Group, Prakash Jain of Inspira enterprise, the iconic Jewelry designer Nisha Mehta, Salil Chaturvedi owner Provogue & Real Estate Icon, Bharat Mehta from the Mumbai Real Estate Industry, Rajiv Kapoor the beloved man of hospitality – GM Fairmont Hotel and many Bollytown biggies like Dr. Swati & Shailesh Lodha, Raza Murad, Sabiha Murad, Kunickka Sadanad, Music maestro Jaspinder Narula, Sensational Ankit Tiwari, God of Sufi Shadab Faridi, Voice for soothing Vipin Aneja, Ghazal maestro Jazim Sharma & a very versatile Yashraj Kapil.

L – R: Swati & Shailesh Lodha, Aarti Mattoo, Sangeeta & Pradeep Rathod & Prakash Jain

The 20-year celebration was held at the lavish apartment of the owner who is the creative brain behind the sprawling scenes of Momentum’s big fat Indian Weddings, Lifestyle events & celebrations. Aarti Mattoo, a Kashmiri Pandit, came to the maximum city of Mumbai at a tender age of 18 years with dreams galore & an ambitious heart. Her beginning was extremely humble but focused. Today as a Global thought leader, she represents many industry conferences & and is part of various panel discussions as an opinion maker for Industry navigation. As the Vice president – EEMA West (the apex body of Indian event fraternity), she led many initiatives & causes for betterment of industry on the national platform along with the team.

L – R: Raul Bhaatkar, Vipin Aneja, Silky Mehta, Ankit Tiwari, Jaspinder Narula, Sabiha Murad, Aarti Mattoo, Shadab Faridi, Salil Chaturvedi, Bharat Mehta, Ashish Mattoo, BL: Virag Shah & Karishma Joshi

Aarti Mattoo says, “When I started, the only one thing I knew was that I am here to stay, so I will never succumb to any shortcuts. Our journey is slow & steady like that of a tortoise and I feel emotional & grateful at the same time for the clients that trust team Momentum.”

The Decor & ambiance at this party was classy & chic, curated by the in-house dcor division of Momentum & appreciated by everyone. Kashmiri home-made food was served alongside the catering by Aurum. DrinQ who is the favorite of Mumbai Clients ensured everyone was in high spirits.

Team Momentum has same DNA as though it is one big family. They have curated & managed many top notch VVIP massive events some of which were spread across weeks with audiences of Lacs of people across exotic & heritage Destinations like Mauritius, Bali, Dubai, Oman, Malaysia, Mumbai, Pune, Goa, Delhi, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Jaisalmer, Bangalore, Chennai, Kolhapur & other cities of India which includes MICE, corporate events, festivals, award ceremonies, destination weddings & much more. Afterall completing 20 years in an ever-evolving creative field of high – profile, large scale events globally is not a small feat. Momentum has bagged 32 awards for their various projects from industry bodies which have been vetted by Ernst & Young

This 20th year marks the expansion for Momentum as they have new business offering & sub brands ready to hit the markets encompassing around the products & services for events. The same was the major announcement at the party!

For more information, please visit to www.momentumevents.com.