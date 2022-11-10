Thursday, November 10, 2022
HomeNationalMommy Alia Bhatt Gets Discharge From Hospital, Daddy Ranbir Kapoor Holds Baby...
National

Mommy Alia Bhatt Gets Discharge From Hospital, Daddy Ranbir Kapoor Holds Baby in Arms-See First Pic

admin
By admin
0
37


Alia Bhatt’s baby girl seen sleeping in daddy Ranbir Kapoor’s arms in first pic, mother-daughter get discharged from hospital, watch video

Mommy Alia Bhatt Gets Discharge From Hospital, Daddy Ranbir Kapoor Holds Baby in Arms-See First Pic

Alia Bhatt and her newborn baby have been discharged from the hospital. They were spotted leaving Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre in Mumbai with her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor. Today, November 10, Alia was discharged from the hospital and the baby’s first photo showed him sleeping in daddy RK’s arms. While someone else was seen driving the car, Alia, the baby and Ranbir were sitting in the back.

The couple welcomed their first baby on Sunday. In a statement, Alia said, “And in the best news of our lives :- Our baby is here… and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love – blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!! love love love Alia and Ranbir (sic).” She captioned it with a heart emoji.

ALIA BHATT – RANBIR KAPOOR’S DAUGHTER’s FIRST PHOTO

Ranbir Kapoor exchanged wedding vows with Alia Bhatt on April 14, 2022. The couple got married at their home, Vastu, in Bandra. It was an intimate wedding with only their friends and family in attendance.

India.com congratulates Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor!




Published Date: November 10, 2022 10:15 AM IST



Updated Date: November 10, 2022 10:22 AM IST





Source link

Previous article
iPhone Users! Apple iOS 16 5G Beta Programme Goes Live. Can You Enjoy Super-Fast 5G Now? Details Here
Next article
FM Approves India’s First Sovereign Green Bonds Framework. What Are Green Bonds | EXPLAINED
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

National

Mommy Alia Bhatt Gets Discharge From Hospital, Daddy Ranbir Kapoor Holds Baby in Arms-See First Pic

admin
By admin
0
37


Alia Bhatt’s baby girl seen sleeping in daddy Ranbir Kapoor’s arms in first pic, mother-daughter get discharged from hospital, watch video

Mommy Alia Bhatt Gets Discharge From Hospital, Daddy Ranbir Kapoor Holds Baby in Arms-See First Pic

Alia Bhatt and her newborn baby have been discharged from the hospital. They were spotted leaving Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre in Mumbai with her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor. Today, November 10, Alia was discharged from the hospital and the baby’s first photo showed him sleeping in daddy RK’s arms. While someone else was seen driving the car, Alia, the baby and Ranbir were sitting in the back.

The couple welcomed their first baby on Sunday. In a statement, Alia said, “And in the best news of our lives :- Our baby is here… and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love – blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!! love love love Alia and Ranbir (sic).” She captioned it with a heart emoji.

ALIA BHATT – RANBIR KAPOOR’S DAUGHTER’s FIRST PHOTO

Ranbir Kapoor exchanged wedding vows with Alia Bhatt on April 14, 2022. The couple got married at their home, Vastu, in Bandra. It was an intimate wedding with only their friends and family in attendance.

India.com congratulates Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor!




Published Date: November 10, 2022 10:15 AM IST



Updated Date: November 10, 2022 10:22 AM IST





Source link

Previous article
iPhone Users! Apple iOS 16 5G Beta Programme Goes Live. Can You Enjoy Super-Fast 5G Now? Details Here
Next article
FM Approves India’s First Sovereign Green Bonds Framework. What Are Green Bonds | EXPLAINED
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677