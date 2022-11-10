Mommy Alia Bhatt Gets Discharge From Hospital, Daddy Ranbir Kapoor Holds Baby in Arms-See First Pic

Alia Bhatt’s baby girl seen sleeping in daddy Ranbir Kapoor’s arms in first pic, mother-daughter get discharged from hospital, watch video

Alia Bhatt and her newborn baby have been discharged from the hospital. They were spotted leaving Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre in Mumbai with her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor. Today, November 10, Alia was discharged from the hospital and the baby’s first photo showed him sleeping in daddy RK’s arms. While someone else was seen driving the car, Alia, the baby and Ranbir were sitting in the back.

The couple welcomed their first baby on Sunday. In a statement, Alia said, “And in the best news of our lives :- Our baby is here… and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love – blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!! love love love Alia and Ranbir (sic).” She captioned it with a heart emoji.

ALIA BHATT – RANBIR KAPOOR’S DAUGHTER’s FIRST PHOTO

Ranbir Kapoor exchanged wedding vows with Alia Bhatt on April 14, 2022. The couple got married at their home, Vastu, in Bandra. It was an intimate wedding with only their friends and family in attendance.

