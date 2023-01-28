Home

Rajasthan

Video: Money Heist In Ajmer As Thieves Uproot ATM Machines, 2nd Case In A Week; Gang Still On Loose

In a twin crime case, a loot gang uprooted ATM machine in Ajmer on Thursday night and is still on the run.

Thieves steal ATM machine In Ajmer, Rajasthan.

Ajmer: Two ATM robberies took places in a similar manner in Rajasthan’s Ajmer this week. After an ATM machine of State Bank of India was stolen, a similar incident took place where some unidentified miscreants had uprooted an entire ATM machine with Rs 8 lakhs in it. A CCTV footage has captured three masked men tying the machine and uprooting it in a jiffy.

VIDEO: Thieves Steal ATM Machine In Ajmer

In a video shared by news agency ANI, CCTV video shows how three people wearing masks uprooted the ATM machine on Thursday night.

#WATCH Thieves uprooted ATM machine & looted cash yesterday in Ajmer, Rajasthan ATM machines looted in Arain & Roopangarh. Rs. 8 Lakhs & Rs. 30 Lakhs were stolen. Robbery method in both cases identical so it could be same gang: Vaibhav Sharma, Additional SP, Rural pic.twitter.com/CszNQ28A91 — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2023

In the light of this money heist executed in identical fashion, police suspects that probably the same gang have carried out the crime in Arian and Roopangarh in Ajmer district.

The first incident reportedly took place on Monday night when the ATM of State Bank Of India was stolen with over Rs 30 lakhs cash installed at a powerhouse intersection.

Vaibhav Sharma, Additional SP, Rural told ANI, “ATM machines looted in Arain and Roopangarh. Rs. 8 Lakhs & Rs. 30 Lakhs were stolen in both incidents respectively. The Robbery method in both cases are identical and so it could be same gang.”

“They probably uprooted the machine with the help of a vehicle they had brought in which they took the ATM with them,” Sharma said.

A complaint has been lodged at the Arian police station, police said, adding that the actual amount of cash stolen is being assessed. So far, none of the accused have been arrested in the twin crime case.

Further investigation is underway as police said it is trying to identify and arrest the thieves based on the CCTV footage.



