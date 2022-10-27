Thursday, October 27, 2022
HomeNationalMongoose Teaches King Cobra A Lesson, Eats The Venomous Snake Alive. Watch
National

Mongoose Teaches King Cobra A Lesson, Eats The Venomous Snake Alive. Watch

admin
By admin
0
54



Naag Aur Nevle Ki Ladai: The mongoose is a small animal with short legs but it is known as a ferocious snake fighter. The king cobra is one of the most venomous snakes in the world and can kill humans in less than 20 minutes. But, the king cobra fears the mongoose – its arch enemy – the most in the world. Why is that? The mongoose can survive the venomous snake’s deadly bite and in 75 to 80 per cent of the fight with cobras, the mongoose always wins. The Indian gray mongoose (nevla) is particularly known for its fondness of fighting and eating poisonous snakes, such as cobras.Also Read – Viral Video: Man Kisses King Cobra on Head, Leaves Netizens Terrified | Watch

A video is going viral that shows a king cobra engaged in an intense fight with an Indian gray mongoose. The king cobra seems to have entered the mongoose’s territory and has entered into an intense face-off with the mongoose. Also Read – VIRAL: King Cobra Dies After Biting Drunk Man, He Reaches Hospital With Dead Snake | VIDEO INSIDE

The mongoose and king cobra could be seen attacking each other and dodging each other’s bites when the mongoose finally catches the snake in its mouth. The mongoose can then be seen eating the serpent alive. The video was shared on Instagram by the page ‘beautiful_new_pix’ and has gone viral with thousands of views. Also Read – Viral Video: King Cobra Goes to Hunt In Water, Comes Across Mongoose. Watch What Happens Next

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF MONGOOSE AND KING COBRA FIGHTING HERE:

King Cobra may be one of the most dangerous snakes but not for a mongoose!





Source link

Previous articleRestaurants In Delhi-NCR Delist From Swiggy Dineout Over Discounting Concerns, Firm Denies Claim
Next articleVeteran Assamese Actor Nipon Goswami Passes Away at 80 PM Modi Expresses Grief
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677