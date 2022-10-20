Thursday, October 20, 2022
Monkey Attends Funeral Of Man Who Fed Him, Tries To Wake Him Up. Watch

Viral Video Today: A viral is going viral on social media where a monkey can be seen attending a man’s funeral. It is believed that the deceased man was the monkey’s ‘human companion’ and he used to feed the monkey regularly, whenever the primate came to the former’s residence. The clip is from Batticaloa in Eastern Sri Lanka.Also Read – Viral Video: This Chubby Monkey With One Arm Is The Cutest Thing You’ll See Today. Watch

Amid the gathering of dozens of mourning family members and relatives who were paying their final respects to the man, the monkey can be seen sitting near his body. The video shows people at the funeral making attempts to move the monkey but to no avail. Also Read – Rajasthan Village Holds Funeral Procession For Beloved Monkey, Cremate Him As Per Hindu Rituals

The monkey, who is sitting by the man’s face, checks whether the man is alive. It appears that the monkey nudges the deceased person lovingly, in order to wake him up. The heartbreaking that showcases the bond between the animal and the man who cared for it, has touched viewers deeply. Also Read – Viral Video: Calf Runs To Cemetery To Say Goodbye To Dead Owner, Cries Beside His Body. Watch

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF MONKEY ATTENDING MAN’S FUNERAL HERE:

Heartbreaking!





