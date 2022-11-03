Monkey Washes Clothes Using Brush And Soap, Netizens in Hysterics. Watch

Viral Video Today: Monkeys are one of the most intelligent animals on the planet. They are often seen coming up with clever ways to steal food from people. A few times, monkeys have also shown interest in smartphones. Now, a hilarious video is going viral where a monkey can be seen doing household chores, like just humans.Also Read – Video: Monkey Enjoys Beer Straight From The Can, Wanna Say Cheers!

While the original video was shared a few years ago, it resurfaced recently to entertain netizens once again. In the video, the monkey seems to be mimicking a washerman (dhobhi) as he's washing clothes just like one. The monkey is sitting in a sink of soap water while he's washing clothes in it. He can be seen slamming the clothes on the surface, just like a dhobhi.

The monkey then uses a brush to clean the clothes thoroughly, then stirs them in the water. The sight is hilarious because it's so unusual and strange to see a monkey be so engrossed in washing clothes. The commentary by 'rjkisnaa' on top of the clip makes it even funnier. Netizens were left in splits after watching the video and flooded the comments with laughing emojis. The video has gone viral with over 1.2 million views and 99k likes. "By god.. amazing dialogues," a user commented. "hahahahahha," another user wrote.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF MONKEY WASHING CLOTHES WITH BRUSH AND SOAP HERE:

LOL!