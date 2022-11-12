Monkeys Kidnap Lion Cubs, Remind Netizens Of Lion King. Watch

A video is going viral that looks oddly familiar to the scene from Lion King when Rafiki presents Simba to the Pride Rock.

VIRAL VIDEO OF MONKEYS KIDNAPPING LION CUBS

Viral Video Today: If you have seen The Lion King, you might remember Rafiki, the shaman baboon, who blesses Mufasa’s young son Simba, the prince heir of Pride Rock, and holds him up in front of the animals of the Pride Lands. Later, when Scar assumed the throne, Rafiki grieved the purported deaths of Simba and his father, Mufasa. Seasons afterward, Rafiki realized that Simba was in fact alive and full-grown, and so he journeyed to the jungle in an effort to bring the young prince home. With some persuasion from Rafiki, as well as the appearance of Mufasa’s spirit, Simba returned home and reclaimed his birthright.

A video is going viral on social media that looks oddly familiar to the scene from Lion King when Rafiki presents Simba to the Pride Rock. However, the situation seems to be a bit different here as the monkeys are holding up two lion cubs in their arms while they’re on top of a tree. But, the adult lions are nowhere to be seen. It seems like the two cubs wandered off like Simba and Nala and faced the threat of monkeys, instead of hyenas.

According to the user who shared the clip on Instagram, the cubs were kidnapped by the monkeys. Netizens said the monkeys are playing with fire because when the parents of the cubs catch the monkeys, they’ll be dead meat. Other users compared the sight with Lion King. “Nah Bro it’s Rafiki teaching Simba everything the light touches. The King has returned,” a user commented. “Rafiki bout tired of Simba,” another user wrote.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF MONKEYS KIDNAPPING LION CUBS HERE:

Is this Lion King in real life?!



