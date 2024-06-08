Home

Monsoon Advances Across Central India, Maharashtra Among THESE 3 States To Receive Heavy Rainfall; Check Full IMD Forecast

The IMD has forecasted that conditions are favourable for the monsoon to further advance over the next 2–3 days.

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced on Saturday that the Southwest Monsoon has progressed into more parts of the central Arabian Sea, southern Maharashtra, Telangana, and portions of southern Chhattisgarh and southern Odisha. Additional regions of Coastal Andhra Pradesh have also experienced the monsoon’s advance.

The IMD reported that conditions are favourable for the monsoon to further advance over the next 2-3 days. This includes the remaining parts of the central Arabian Sea and additional areas of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, as well as further regions of Telangana.

Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning & gusty winds (40-50 kmph) likely over Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Karnataka, and Kerala & Mahe, Lakshadweep; isolated light to moderate rainfall over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Rayalaseema, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during the next 5 days, as per a report by PIB.

IMD Rain Prediction In Chhattisgarh & South Odisha

Southwest Monsoon has advanced into some more parts of central Arabian Sea, south Maharashtra, Telangana, some parts of south Chhattisgarh & south Odisha and some more parts of Coastal Andhra Pradesh today, June 8, 2024.

The Northern Limit of Monsoon now passes through 18.0°N/60°E, 18.0°N/65°E, 17.5°N/70°E, Harnai, Baramati, Nizamabad, Sukma, Malkangiri, Vizianagaram, 19.5°N/88°E, 21.5°N/89.5°E, 23°N/89.5°E and Islampur. (Annexure III)

Conditions are favourable for the further advance of the Southwest Monsoon into the remaining parts of the central Arabian Sea, some more parts of Maharashtra (including Mumbai) and Telangana during the next 2–3 days.

Isolated Heavy Rainfall Expected In Madhya Maharashtra And Coastal Karnataka

Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Coastal Karnataka on 12th; Kerala & Mahe during 10th-12th; South Interior Karnataka during 08th-10th; Marathwada, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Telangana on 08th June, 2024. ✓ Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely over Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Coastal & North Interior Karnataka during August 8–11; Kerala & Mahe on June 8 and 9, 2024. Isolated extremely heavy falls are also very likely over Konkan & Goa during the 8th–10th; Madhya Maharashtra during the 9th–11th; Coastal Karnataka on the 8th–09th; and North Interior Karnataka on the 9th of June.







