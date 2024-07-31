NationalPolitics

Monsoon Bumper BR.98 Ticket Number Winner List, Agent Name

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email July 31, 2024
0 107 1 minute read

  • Home
  • News
  • Kerala Lottery Result Today 31-07-2024(Soon): Monsoon Bumper BR.98 Ticket Number Winner List, Agent Name

live

Kerala Lottery Result Today 31-07-2024 LIVE Updates: Kerala Lottery results for Monsoon Bumper BR.98 Result ticket number will be declared today, July 31, 2024, at 3:00 PM.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Kerala Lottery Result Today 31-07-2024(Soon): Monsoon Bumper BR.98 Ticket Number Winner List, Agent Name

Kerala Lottery Result Today 31-07-2024 LIVE Updates: Kerala Lottery results for Monsoon Bumper BR.98 Result ticket number will be declared today, July 31, 2024, at 3:00 PM. The live results for today’s Kerala Lottery Result will begin at 3:00 PM, and the official results will be published at 4:00 PM on Tuesday. The Kerala lottery result 2024 for the Akshaya AK.662 ticket number Lottery Result draw on July 30, 2024, will be held at Gorky Bhavan, Near Bakery Junction, Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. Check the prize breakup here:-

  • 1st Prize Rs.70,00,000/- [70 Lakhs]
  • Consolation Prize Rs.8,000/-
  • 2nd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- [5 Lakhs]
  • 3rd Prize Rs.100,000/- [1 Lakh]
  • 4th Prize Rs.5,000/-
  • 5th Prize Rs.2,000/-
  • 6th Prize Rs.1000/-
  • 7th Prize Rs.500/-
  • 8th Prize Rs.100/-

LIVE Updates Kerala Lottery Result 

Disclaimer: Lottery participation can be addictive, and it is crucial to engage in it responsibly. The information presented on this page is for informational purposes exclusively and should not be interpreted as advice or encouragement. 


Topics




Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email July 31, 2024
0 107 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

Fans Adore Om Baraiya’s Monsoon Anthem “Tu Haiye Haali Aave” with Rahul Munjariya and Jigardan Gadhavi

July 30, 2024

Schools In Haryana To Remain Closed Tomorrow; Holiday Announced in Ghaziabad, Haridwar Till August 2

July 30, 2024

Experts Flag Urgent Need For Prediction Mechanism, Safe Structures In ‘Vulnerable’ Kerala

July 30, 2024

Satya Hinduja Composer Artist & Founder of Alchemic Sonic Environment Awarded Honorary Doctorate in Philosophy by Former President Ram Nath Kovind

July 30, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow