Home

News

Monsoon Latest LIVE Updates: Delhi, Haryana, UP – IMD Predicts Rainfall Arrival On This Date

live

Southwest monsoon has arrived the Kerala coast and has further advanced into parts of northeast. Monsoon is likely hit Delhi by end of June.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Monsoon Latest LIVE Updates: Delhi, Haryana, UP – IMD Predicts Rainfall Arrival On This Date

Monsoon Latest News: Amid the ongoing heatwave conditions in several parts of North India, there is good news related to the monsoon. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Southwest Monsoon has hit the Kerala coast and further advanced into parts of the northeast from May 29. Earlier, the weather department announced the arrival of the monsoon in the southern state of Kerala by May 31; however, the state has been witnessing heavy showers for the past few days. As per the IMD, the monsoon arrival date for Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Manipur, and Assam is June 5. The monsoon is expected to reach Delhi by the end of June. June and July are pivotal times in the agriculture sector, marking a period when most of the planting for the Kharif crop occurs, due to the monsoon season.

Check the all latest updates regarding the monsoon here.







