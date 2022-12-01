Mop-Up Round Registration, Choice Filling End On This Date

Candidates who are interested to apply for NEET UG mop-up round counselling can visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) i.e. mcc.nic.in for registration.

NEET UG 2022: The NEET UG mop-up counselling registration window will be closed tomorrow, December 2, 2022. Candidates who are interested to apply for NEET UG mop-up round counselling can visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) i.e. mcc.nic.in for registration. The candidates must note that the registration window will close at 11 am tomorrow and the fee payment facility will be available till 3 pm.

NEET UG Counselling 2022 Mop-Up Round: Steps To Register

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can register for NEET UG 2022 Counselling Mop-Up Round:

Visit the official website- mcc.nic.in Click on ‘NEET UG 2022 mop-up registration’ link Enter login details like NEET roll number and password Upload the required documents and pay the registration fee Submit the application form and download the confirmation page

NEET UG Counselling 2022 Mop-Up Round: Key Details

After completing the mop-up round registration process, the candidates will be required to fill in the choices by 11:55 pm.

The choice locking window will open at 3 pm tomorrow and will close at 11:55 pm.

MCC will conduct the verification process between December 3 and December 4, 2022.

As per the NEET UG mop-up round counselling schedule, the processing of seat allotment will be held from December 5 to 6.

MCC will declare the NEET UG mop-up round result on December 2 for All India Quota (AIQ), Deemed and Central Universities seats, AIIMS, and JIPMER in MBBS, BDS and BSc Nursing programmes.

Candidates who will get selected in the mop-up round counselling can report at the allotted college between December 8 and December 12, 2022.



