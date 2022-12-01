Thursday, December 1, 2022
HomeNationalMop-Up Round Registration, Choice Filling End On This Date
National

Mop-Up Round Registration, Choice Filling End On This Date

admin
By admin
0
41


Candidates who are interested to apply for NEET UG mop-up round counselling can visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) i.e. mcc.nic.in for registration.

mcc.nic.in, neet pg counselling 2022, neet pg 2022 counselling, mcc, mcc.nic.in, Medical Counselling Committee,Medical Counselling Committee (MCC),National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate,NEET,NEET 2022,neet news,NEET PG,neet pg 2022,NEET PG 2022 Counselling,NEET PG 2022 Counselling Schedule,NEET PG 2022 Result,NEET PG counselling schedule,NEET PG Counselling Schedule 2022
NEET PG 2022: Candidates can mail to nri.adgmemcc1@gmail.com till October 29, 2022, to change their nationality.

NEET UG 2022: The NEET UG mop-up counselling registration window will be closed tomorrow, December 2, 2022. Candidates who are interested to apply for NEET UG mop-up round counselling can visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) i.e. mcc.nic.in for registration. The candidates must note that the registration window will close at 11 am tomorrow and the fee payment facility will be available till 3 pm.

NEET UG Counselling 2022 Mop-Up Round: Steps To Register

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can register for NEET UG 2022 Counselling Mop-Up Round:

  1. Visit the official website- mcc.nic.in
  2. Click on ‘NEET UG 2022 mop-up registration’ link
  3. Enter login details like NEET roll number and password
  4. Upload the required documents and pay the registration fee
  5. Submit the application form and download the confirmation page

NEET UG Counselling 2022 Mop-Up Round: Key Details

  • After completing the mop-up round registration process, the candidates will be required to fill in the choices by 11:55 pm.
  • The choice locking window will open at 3 pm tomorrow and will close at 11:55 pm.
  • MCC will conduct the verification process between December 3 and December 4, 2022.
  • As per the NEET UG mop-up round counselling schedule, the processing of seat allotment will be held from December 5 to 6.
  • MCC will declare the NEET UG mop-up round result on December 2 for All India Quota (AIQ), Deemed and Central Universities seats, AIIMS, and JIPMER in MBBS, BDS and BSc Nursing programmes.

Candidates who will get selected in the mop-up round counselling can report at the allotted college between December 8 and December 12, 2022.




Published Date: December 1, 2022 7:03 PM IST





Source link

Previous article
Former Italian cycling star Davide Rebellin killed in ‘hit-and-run’ collision
Next article
Bengaluru Favourite Choice Of Realtors For Investment, Growth In APAC Region: Report
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more
.

Recent Comments

admin
By admin
0
41
Previous article
Former Italian cycling star Davide Rebellin killed in ‘hit-and-run’ collision
Next article
Bengaluru Favourite Choice Of Realtors For Investment, Growth In APAC Region: Report
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677